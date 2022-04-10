Solid Weekend for Utah Track and Field

University of Utah sophomore hurdler Ruby Jane Mathewson (3) during the Women’s 400 Meter Hurdle event in an NCAA track and field meet at the McCarthey Family Track and Field Complex in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday April 13, 2019. (Photo by Curtis Lin | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

This weekend the Utah track and field team is competing at home in the Utah Spring Classic and the Weber State Open meets.

The weekend started off in Ogden as several athletes set new PRs. The first event the Utes competed in was the 100m hurdles. Ruby Jane Mathewson took second in her heat with a time of 14.28. Bailey Kealamakia competed in the event and ran a time of 14.75. Rachel Whipple ran a time of 14.76.

The next event that took place was the 4×100 relay where the squad of Lauren O’Banion, Maya LeBar, Megan Rose and Kelise Davis won the event with a time of 46.77.

In the 1500m event, Lauren Peterson came in second place with a time of 4:26.31. Ellie Lundgreen ran a time of 4:42.04, Maddie Reed clocked in at 4:46.41 and Natalie Platil finished with a time of 4:51.89.

The next event up was the 400m dash. Oneillia Fuller took second overall with a time of 55.94. O’Banion came in right behind Fuller with a time of 56.28. Brooklyn James came in at 56.62, Jasie York at 56.75, Davis at 57.08 and Makenna McCloy at 57.70.

The final event for the Utes was the 100m dash. Lebar won the event with a time of 12.05. Taylor Watson came in fifth overall recording a time of 12.34 and Rose came in at 12.39.

At the Utah Spring Classic, the Utes celebrated their seniors during the meet for Senior Day. As the day got started, the 400m hurdles were up first. Bailey Kealamakia finished first with a time of 1:01.51. Ruby Jane Mathewson came in with a time of 1:01.90 and Rachel Whipple finished at 1:02.13.

The next event was the triple jump where Delaney Gates PR’d with a distance of 10.61m.

The 800m event was successful for the Utes as Josefine Eriksen hit a PR of 2:05.56. Simone Plourde came in second place with a finish of 2:06.39. Brooke Manson ran a time of 2:09.08 while Sophie Ryan ran a time of 2:09.89.

In the 200m event, Skyler Blair ran a time of 24.78. Taylor Watson finished with a time of 25.75 and freshman Megan Rose ran a time of 26.05.

The final event of the day was the 4×400 relay where the “A” team that consisted of Kelise Davis, Oneillia Fuller, Lauren O’Banion and Brooklyn James ran a time of 3:45.78 to win the event. Team “C” consisting of Earl, Plourde, Manson and Ryan came in second place with a time of 3:50.79. Team “B” finished with a time of 3:53.27.

The Utes had a solid weekend competing and look to travel to the Mt. SAC Relays and Bryan Clay Invitation in California next weekend.

[email protected]

@DushEmily