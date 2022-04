A native of Redondo Beach, California, Chase is a senior at the University of Utah and is currently the assistant editor of the sports desk for The Daily Utah Chronicle. Chase is a sports nerd, passionate writer and surprisingly enough, he shreds on the piano. He is the host of a sports talk show on Nofilter Network and worked for Hungryman Productions, one of the premier television commercial production companies in the world. After graduating, Chase plans to pursue a career in either video production, sports journalism, or some combination of the two, assuming his crypto portfolio doesn’t explode in the next couple of months.