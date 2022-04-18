Utah Baseball Takes Two Against No. 20 Arizona

University of Utah baseball team in an NCAA baseball game vs. Washington State at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Cody | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah baseball team (20-14-1, 7-8 Pac-12) stayed at home this week as No. 20 Arizona came to town. This was a huge matchup for the Utes, and they proved why they might be one of the most underrated teams in college baseball.

Utah and Arizona played a three-game series, spanning from Thursday to Saturday. Utah started Thursday’s game off well after giving up two runs in the first. They quickly put up three runs in the first to gain the lead.

The team added another two runs in the third with TJ Clarkson and Jayden Kiernan reaching home. The tides quickly changed when Chase Davis got up to the plate in the fifth for Arizona. A grand slam quickly put Arizona up 6-5.

Both teams added another run later in the game, but Utah wasn’t able to mount a comeback after leading for the majority of the game. It was an unfortunate 6-7 loss for the Utes, but they showed just how powerful they can be against nationally-ranked opponents.

In the next game, Utah never let Arizona stand a chance. Utah gained a 3-0 lead in the second, and never let Arizona gain the lead. Arizona tightened Utah’s lead to 3-4 by the fifth, but Utah just kept going. The Utes recorded four runs in the fifth inning, spanning the lead to 8-3.

Arizona had a two-run homer in the seventh, and Utah tacked one of their own on to end the game 9-5 for Utah.

In the final game of the series, Utah dominated over Arizona. Although the Utes were only able to score in three innings, they tallied 11 runs.

Arizona hopped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first, putting the Utes in a tough situation. Utah added two of their own to close the gap, and Arizona got one in the top of the third to gain a 4-2 lead.

But that was Arizona’s last run of the day, and Utah was committed to taking the lead. The third inning saw Utah record six runs to take an 8-4 lead.

There was little action during the rest of the game until Utah grabbed three more in the seventh to win the game 11-4.

Utah’s only loss in the series was a one-run loss off of a grand slam. They showed dominance in their wins, maintaining leads throughout the game.

Coming off of their hot games, Utah will remain home as they face BYU for their second and final matchup of the season. The team will then take a trip to Los Angeles where they will face USC in Pac-12 play.

