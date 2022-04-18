High Notes for Utah Men’s and Women’s Tennis as Pac-12 Championships Loom

On the last weekend of the regular season, the University of Utah women’s tennis team faced Colorado at home while the men’s team also played at home against USC and UCLA.

Utah Women vs. Colorado

The Utah women faced Colorado at home on April 16 at noon. The matchday started with doubles as Utah’s Lindsay Hung and Katya Hersh beat Colorado’s Betina Tokac and Ellen Puzak 6-1.

Utes Anastasia Goncharova and Emily Dush clinched the doubles point as they beat Colorado’s Maria Campos and Mila Stanojevic 6-2. Linda Huang and Madison Tattini of Utah had their match go unfinished against Colorado’s Caroline Pozo and Antonia Balzert, 5-3.

With the doubles point in Utah’s possession, the Utes started singles strong as Tattini beat Stanojevic 6-4 and 6-1 while Huang beat Balzert 6-3 and 7-6(7). Dush fell to Pozo 6-7(7) and 4-6 but Goncharova came in clutch, securing the singles point and the win as she beat Campos in a three-set match, 6-2, 2-6 and 6-3.

In the final match of the year before the post-season tournament, the Utah women finished on a high note breaking their losing streak and finishing the season with a 14-10 record. Congratulations to Seniors, Emily Dush, Anya Lamoreaux, Madeline Lamoreaux, Lindsay Hung and Linda Huang for wonderful careers at the U. This won’t be the last time we see them play as the Utes will head to Ojai, California for the Pac-12 Championships on April 20.

Utah Men vs. USC

The Utah men faced USC at home on April 15 at 3 p.m. Starting with doubles, Utah’s Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula fell to USC’s Peter Makk and Lodewijk Weststrate 4-6. USC clinched the doubles point as Utes Geronimo Espin and Franco Capalbo lost to USC’s Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye 4-6. Mathias Gavelin and Jayson Blando of Utah had their match go unfinished against Spartans Paul Barretto and Samuel Rubell, 5-4.

USC cruised through singles as Capalbo lost to Dostanic due to match retirement and Gavelin faced Weststrate losing 3-6 and 6-7(7). Bastias beat Frye in a three-set match 3-6, 6-0 and 6-3 but it wasn’t enough as Rubell beat Utah’s Bruno Krenn in a three-set match 5-7, 6-3 and 1-6.

Utah Men vs. UCLA

After a tough loss, the Utes looked to bounce back against UCLA at home on April 17 at noon. Starting with doubles, Bastias and Caula beat UCLA’s Jeffrey Fradkin and Karl Lee 6-1.

The Utah men secured the doubles point as Blando and Gavelin beat UCLA’s Bryce Pereira and Stefan Leustian 6-4. Capalbo and Espin had their match go unfinished against Bruin’s Patrick Zahraj and Giacomo Revelli, 4-4.

The Utes swept singles as Gavelin beat Fradkin 6-3 and 6-2, Caula beat Pereira 6-3 and 6-4 and Krenn beat Leustian 6-4 and 6-3.

The Utah men finished the year with a split weekend and a final record of 20-6. Congratulations to Senior Mathias Gavelin on a great career at the U. The Utes will be headed to Ojai, California on April 20 for the Pac-12 Championships.

