Utah Track and Field Has a Successful Weekend in California

The Utah women’s track and field team took its athletes to the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific and the Mt. Sac Relays at Mt. San Antonio College, both meets in Southern California.

At the Bryan Clay Invitational, Karli Branch competed in the 3000m steeplechase where she completed the event in 11:15.52. She came in second in her section.

The next day, Brooke Manson ran the 800m event in 2:05.94, a new PR, winning her section of the event. Emma Earl ran the race in 2:10.31 and won the race in her section. Brooklyn James ran a time of 2:14.73.

Cara Woolnough competed in the 5000m race where she now holds the fastest time at Utah with a 15:40.52. Morgan Jensen ran the 5000m event, completing it with a time of 16:53.75. Hannah Butler came in with a time of 17:18.01.

At the Mt. SAC Relay invitational, Emily Venters ran the 10000m race and became second overall at Utah with a time of 33:07.74. Venters was the second college athlete to finish the race. Bella Williams came in eighth overall in the event with a time of 33:59.39.

The final day of competition in both invitationals was a successful day for the Utes. At the Mt. SAC Relays, Ruby Jane Mattewson ran the 100m hurdles event where she finished with a time of 14.82. Sklyer Blair came in 11th overall in the 400m hurdles with a time of 59.08. Bailey Kealamakia came in at 1:01.08. Rachel Whipple came in right behind Kealamakia with a time of 1:02.66 and Mattewson came in at 1:02.73.

Josefine Erikson ran the 400m dash with a time of 52.94. Oneillia Fuller came in at 55.69. Lauren O’Banion and Kelsie Davis followed after Fuller. The next event was the 4x400m relay where York, Fuller, O’Banion and Erikson teamed up and took third overall with a time of 3:41.95 to close out the day.

At the Bryan Clay Invitational, Megan Rose ran the 100m dash with a time of 12.39. Maya LaBar ran the 200m dash and came in with a time of 24.98. Makenna McCloy came in at 25.36 while Taylor Watson ran a time of 26.95.

Simone Plourde ran the 1500m event where she came in 11th overall with a time of 4:16.71. Sophie Ryan came in at 4:19.09 for a new personal best. Lauren Peterson came in at 4:31.67. Delaney Gates competed in the long jump event where she took a leap of 5.12m on her final attempt.

The Utes had a solid weekend as the outdoor season continues. The Utes will travel for the Robison Invitational next weekend before going to the Drake Relays the following weekend.

