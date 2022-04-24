Utah Football Wraps Up Spring Camp With Exhibition Game

University of Utah football’s quarterback Cameron Rising plays against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Xiangyao “Axe” Tang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah football team played its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon, which allowed us our first peek at the roster for the 2022 season. There were a few standout performances, but the glimpses we got of the stars were few and far between. This game is really for the young athletes and bench players to get a chance to show off their skills.

Cameron Rising played one series as the quarterback for the White Team, and looked as sharp as ever, throwing multiple on-point passes and a touchdown with ease. He wore a yellow penny for no-contact work; can’t risk the health of your potential Heisman candidate at the spring game. Makai Cope had a great one-handed grab to set up the score. Rising didn’t play any more after that as Bryson Barnes took over for the White Team at quarterback.

“What Cam did was exactly what we hoped and expected,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Kyrese Rowan had a couple nice moments at wide receiver, a good sign for a guy who hasn’t played much in his few years at Utah. Hayden Erickson also hauled in a nice pass. Zach Vaughn caught a touchdown.

Barnes had a long rush that resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, not something you see often in a spring game.

“Should have let [the penalty] go,” joked Cole Bishop afterward. “It’s a spring game.”

Money Parks caught a score for the Red Team to bring the score to 14-14 late in the third quarter. Munir McClain, who has moved to tight end, had a long touchdown to make it 21-14 White going into the fourth.

That would be the last score of the day, with the White team topping the Red team. A successful day of football all around for Utah as they prepare for their 2022 campaign.

“Good competition out there,” Whittingham said. “It was a great way to end spring football.”

