Utah Baseball Battles Toughest Opponent of the Season, Oregon State

University of Utah redshirt junior Jayden Kiernan (26) in a NCAA baseball game vs. Washington State at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Cody | Daily Utah Chronicle)

After a successful week against BYU and USC, the University of Utah baseball team (25-17-1, 10-11 Pac-12) was able to take a home stretch. Fortunately, the week started with a strong win against Dixie State. Unfortunately, their next opponent was No. 2 Oregon State.

Utah started the week off with a commanding win against Dixie State. Every Utah player got a hit, with six players recording multiple hits. Four Utes: Kai Roberts, Landon Frei, Davis Cop and Gabe Singer recorded three hits. It was Singer’s first three-hit game as a Ute, going a perfect 3-3.

Roberts led the way for Utah, with two runs scored and a career-high five RBIs. Carter Booth found home four times during the game, his career-high as a Ute as well as tying the team’s single-game record this season.

Dixie State may have gotten the first point of the game, but it was all Utah from there. Dixie’s run in the second inning was their only run of the game, and Utah took a dominant 12-1 win.

Utah had a couple days of rest due to a cancelled game with Utah Valley University. This rest proved to be beneficial to the Utes as their next game was against No. 2 Oregon State.

The Beavers have been on fire this season, and Utah was looking to cool them down. The game started out slowly, with the first score coming in the sixth inning. Both teams were fantastic at both pitching and fielding, contributing to the low score.

Oregon State opened scoring with a fly out to center field by Garret Forrester which got Justin Boyd home for the Beavers. But Utah didn’t fight this hard to lose, and quickly matched the pace in the seventh.

Frei doubled down left field to score Roberts and tie the game. Jayden Kiernan soon followed with a single to left center that sent Frei home to take the lead. Utah was held to just three hits in the game but managed to make the most out of them as they won 2-1.

The next game was a very different story, and a quick reality check for the Utes. Despite coming out with a win in the first game, they could not rely on the Beavers to play the same game.

Utah got the scoring started in the first inning but wasn’t able to reach home again. Oregon State didn’t score until the third but continued to prove why they are the second-best team in the nation.

Oregon State seemingly scored at will, never allowing the Utes a chance to come back. The game ended in a tragic 1-9 loss for Utah.

Utah’s hopes to end the series on a good note in the last game were quickly diminished by Oregon State’s two runs in the top of the first. They soon added another to put the Utes down three runs.

Chase Anderson reached home in the bottom of the eighth to lighten Utah’s hopes of a comeback. Utah was able to stop the Beavers in the top of the ninth, leaving it up to the Utes.

Matt Richardson reached second and Cop reached third with just one out. Utah was on the edge of mounting a comeback against the second-best team in the nation. But the Utes were unable to capitalize as they fell 1-3 to the Beavers.

Looking at next week, Utah will have some time to recover before their next game. The Utes will travel to Phoenix to face Arizona State on May 6, 7 and 8 in another Pac-12 series.

[email protected]

@SeanOverton3