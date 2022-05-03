Utah Track and Field Dominates at Drake Relays

The University of Utah and Weber State host the Spring Classic at the McCarthy track & field in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Photo by Kiffer Creveling | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The first event a Ute competed in this weekend was the 10k race. Morgan Jensen ran a time of 34:52.98, the eighth-fastest time in Utah program history. Jensen came in second overall. Hannah Butler and Lauren Peterson competed in the 1500m event. Butler came in with a time of 4:35.88 and Peterson came in with a time of 4:38.66.

The next day, the 4x1600m relay event took place. The team consisted of Sophie Ryan, Keelah Barger, Cara Woolnough and Simone Plourde where they finished with a time of 19:11.37 and second overall. The 4x100m relay was up next where the team of Kelise Davis, Maya LeBar, Megan Rose and Lauren O’Banion finished with a time of 47.41.

In the 4×800 relay event, Jasie York, Brooke Manson, Emma Earl and Josefine Eriksen finished with a time of 8:35.59. The final event of the day was the 4×200 relay which consisted of Davis, Bailey Kealamakia, Makenna McCloy and O’Banion where they ran a time of 1:40.34 and came in sixth place.

The final day of the invitational, the Utes still had a strong showing. The team of Ryan, Eriksen, Manson and Plourde came in second place in the DMR event with a time of 11:17.92, the fourth-fastest time in program history. Davis, LeBar, Oneillia Fuller and York ran the sprint medley relay where the team finished with a time of 3:57.04 and fifth overall.

The final event of the invitational was the 4×400 relay which consisted of the team Blair, O’Banion, Fuller and Eriksen. The team ran the event with a time of 3:41.95 which gave them the win for the event.

After the solid weekend, the Utes get ready for the last competition of the regular season at the Oregon Twilight Invitational before the Pac-12 Championships.

