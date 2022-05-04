Protestors+Gather+in+Downtown+SLC+in+Response+to+Roe+v.+Wade+Potentially+Being+Overturned

On the steps of the Utah State Capitol, a resounding chant of “hands off my body” could be heard.

On May 3, more than a thousand people gathered to protest the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that protects abortion rights.

The protest was organized by Planned Parenthood Action Utah, the Salt Lake chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and other community organizers.

On May 2, Politico leaked a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court that was written by Justice Samuel Alito. In the draft opinion, Alito wrote “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. He added the issue of abortion should be turned over to the “people’s elected representatives.”

Planned Parenthood v. Casey is a Supreme Court case from 1992 that upheld Roe v. Wade.

In Utah, a “trigger law” is in effect that bans abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. This bill only allows exceptions in cases of rape, incest or to avert the death of the pregnant person.

13 states will ban abortion immediately or soon after if Roe v. Wade is overturned. All states make exceptions for the life or health of the pregnant person, but some do not allow exceptions for rape or incest. Fourteen other states could restrict abortion to 22 weeks or earlier.

“The decision of abortion is an individual decision,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a speech at the protest. “That is one of the most difficult decisions a woman may have to make — or choose to make — in her life and it is hers and hers alone.”

Rep. Angela Romero, State Sen. Derek Kitchen and every member of the Salt Lake City Council were in attendance.

In an interview with The Chronicle, Romero, Utah House representative for HD26, said it is important for women to have a decision on what happens with their bodies.

“It’s not my business,” she said. “It’s not my colleagues’ business. It’s not the courts’ business. It’s not a religious institution’s business. That should be between the individual and their healthcare provider.”

Danielle Godfrey, a junior at the University of Utah, said the idea of Roe v. Wade being overturned scared her, adding this will also affect those who are anti-abortion because even people who have a miscarriage would be at risk of getting in trouble with the law.

“So it’s not just the people who are pro-choice that would be at risk,” she said.

Last month in Texas, a woman was arrested on charges of murder after she miscarried at a hospital and allegedly confided in hospital staff, saying she attempted a self-induced abortion. The charges were later dropped due to the fact that there is no law in Texas that criminalizes or imposes penalties on people who have abortions.

After the rally at the Capitol ended, PSL Salt Lake organizers led a march down Main Street and State Street to Washington Square Park. Marchers chanted “Separate the church and state” and “The patriarchy has got to go.”

Protestors marched a mile and a half past Temple Square and City Creek, stopping at Washington Square Park. Cyclists blocked traffic to allow protestors to march down the street, while some motorists and bystanders cheered them on.

Once at the park, PSL Salt Lake organizers gave speeches, led chants and later opened the mic for anyone to speak.

A speaker named Dodge criticized the Democratic Party for not doing more when they control Congress and the White House. They spoke about the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would incorporate abortion rights into federal law. This act passed the House in 2021 but has not made it onto the Senate floor.

“Our rights as human beings are not for debate,” Dodge said. “We will not take it.”

