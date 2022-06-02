Rising Stars Mxmtoon and Chloe Moriondo Take to The Complex

Bedroom pop singer-songwriter Maia, professionally known as mxmtoon is on tour to celebrate the release of her newest album “rising.” The artist bears all and creates an environment of vulnerability and growth for herself and her fans. Mxmtoon recently performed at The Complex in Salt Lake City on May 11, 2022, with support from Chloe Moriondo.

From Heartstopper to Showstopper

With millions of TikTok followers and a recent song featured in the Netflix show “Heartstopper,” it is unsurprising that mxmtoon’s new album is titled “rising.” With upbeat songs such as “coming of age” and “sad disco,” mxmtoon continuously chooses to elevate her music and establish herself as an undeniable talent.

Mxmtoon’s live performance cultivates a safe space of support, healing and acceptance. The past five years have been a time for mxmtoon to develop as an artist since she began posting covers of her favorite pop songs on the internet.

Mxmtoon has come a long way from uploading her ukulele videos on YouTube. Now she has screaming fans in Salt Lake City expressing adoration as she twirls and dances on stage. The 21-year-old shows a great deal of gratitude when hearing an ocean of people singing the lyrics of her songs.

Mxmtoon conveys a strong message of honesty, identity and love in her music. She celebrates living her truest self which resonates with her fans.

“If I can do it, you can do it too,” mxmtoon said on stage when telling the crowd how she learned to play the ukulele from YouTube. She connects with her fans and wants everyone to believe in themselves and their dreams. Along with “rising” tour opener Moriondo, mxmtoon represents expression and love through the music she creates.

Rising Stars

Moriondo was greeted with screams of adoration from the audience. Moriondo conveyed a sweet and genuine appreciation for everyone in attendance.

Her major-label debut album “Blood Bunny” landed on the “Best Albums of 2021” lists by The New York Times and Billboard. The 19-year-old talent approaches every step towards celebrity stardom with grace and kindness. She is becoming no stranger to the spotlight with recent appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Moriondo’s blonde hair bounced to the strums of her sticker-covered guitar as she performed music that is empowering, personal and honest. The future belongs to those living in the present, and Moriondo wastes no time living in the moment by being her authentic self. The relationship between her live performance and the audience is something that should be admired and celebrated.

Coming of Age

Moriondo and mxmtoon’s performance at The Complex brought fans together to share an incredibly memorable experience. Those in attendance will reflect on this moment, and they will always have the music and this night with two musicians on the rise.

