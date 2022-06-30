2022 World Cup Preview

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than 150 days away, and now with the 32 qualifying nations set in stone, fans around the world can preview their nations’ respective groups and form their predictions. Along with the finalization of each group came the release of the betting odds for each team, confirming the favorites and underdogs.

The biggest sporting event in the world only happens once every four years, and anticipation is rising. Normally the tournament would be underway already, and fans can’t wait for it to finally start.

Group A

The Netherlands (-250)

The Oranges are coming into this tournament with a vengeance after missing the 2018 Russia World Cup. The European powerhouse brings in a renewed roster with some of the best young and experienced talents in the world who are sure to make a mark once again on the biggest stage.

Senegal (+450)

The newest member of Bayern Munic, Sadio Mane, leads his nation into the world cup after beating former teammate Mo Salah’s Egypt in the AFCON Cup of Nations to qualify. Being the runner-up in this group seems like a welcome result, especially among the likes of an experienced Ecuador and host nation Qatar.

Ecuador (+600)

The South American nation comes in as one of the more experienced world cup squads but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a force to be reckoned with. Led by Juan Cuadrado, the Ecuadorians will surely be looking to beat the odds and secure a through to the next round.

Qatar (+1400)

The host nation has a tough road to advancement, especially for their first world cup appearance. The team will look to emulate Russia’s 2018 World Cup performance, shocking the world behind the support of a home crowd.

Group B

England (-300)

Coming off of a poor Nations League showing, the favorites will have to find some form going into November. With a favorable Group B, the Three Lions should advance without much trouble.

USA (+550)

The USA is back on the world’s stage after a seven-year absence, looking to shake up the tournament with one of the youngest squads in play. The “Golden Generation” gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to face England twice in what should be an explosive affair.

Wales (+600)

New LAFC man Gareth Bale’s side qualified after beating Ukraine 1-0 in what will be their first World Cup appearance since 1958. Looking to make their nation proud, the Welsh will be a thorn in the side of every team they face.

Iran (+1600)

There’s not much to say about Iran, other than that they are one of the hardest working teams in the world, putting up a strong fight for the full 90.

Group C

Argentina (-250)

Argentina will be looking to get Lionel Messi his first World Cup in what may be his last appearance. The motivation along with the plethora of talent should see them through easily.

Poland (+450)

Robert Lewandowski and the Poles will look to challenge Mexico and Argentina for a spot in the next round. With a minimal difference in odds between Mexico and Poland, this group should be an interesting one.

Mexico (+500)

The out-of-form and aging Mexico lost to the United States three times last year, with a crisis appearing to form internally. The Eagles will need to prove to the world that they still have what it takes to be a top contender.

Saudi Arabia (+2000)

Like Iran, not much is to be said about Saudi Arabia as they seem to be non-factors among the much more experienced teams in the group.

Group D

France (-250)

The winners of 2018 will look to repeat with even more talent than before. Amidf poor form, the French will have to find out what works and what doesn’t, but there doesn’t seem to be too much cause for concern.

Denmark (+300)

A consistent team, led by Kasper Schmeichel, they should have no issue going through in what is one of the weaker groups of the tournament.

Australia (+1400)

The aging Aussies don’t stand much of a chance in this group.

Tunisia (+1400)

Just like Australia, Tunisia doesn’t stand much of a chance.

Group E

Spain (-120)

First place is a toss-up between the Spaniards and the Germans, but with Spain’s more recent success they rightfully deserve a slight advantage.

Germany (+120)

Die Mannschaft comes into this cup with redemption on their mind after getting knocked out during the group stage in 2018. Refreshed and experienced, they should give Spain a run for first.

Japan (+1000)

Led by Takumi Minamino, the Japanese will find it tough going but nonetheless will fight and try to spoil Germany’s dreams.

Costa Rica (+3300)

The last team to qualify, Keylor Navas and his squad have little to no chance of challenging.

Group F

Belgium (-190)

De Bruyne and the squad will go through one of the toughest groups, and it will be no easy task for arguably the best midfielder in the world.

Croatia (+250)

Leading the second-place team of 2018, Luka Modrić will try to take his team back to the final but will have to fight against the younger more energetic squads in the group.

Morocco (+1000)

A solid team led by Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, the Moroccans will look to spoil the giants and move on to the next round.

Canada (+1200)

For the first time in 36 years, Canada will be back in the World Cup and with a plethora of talent from Alphonso Davies to Johnathan David. The young Canadians could potentially overwhelm the older teams with their energy and speed through to the next round.

Group G

Brazil (-225)

The stacked Brazilian team should easily qualify based on talent alone, although the Swiss will be potential spoilers for the giants to worry about.

Switzerland (+450)

The tiny nation will once again look to remain consistent in making it out of the group stage but will have some serious competition for the second spot with Serbia.

Serbia (+550)

Serbia is a dark-horse team that can compete with anyone once they find their pace. Flying under the radar, they will look to surprise the other teams in the group and try to manage a berth in the next round.

Cameroon (+1200)

A nation once riddled with legends such as Samuel Eto’o and Luis Milla now has little chance to even compete on the world’s stage.

Group H

Portugal (-150)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team had a rough go at qualification, but nonetheless made it and now will look to show their prowess in what could potentially be a final world cup for Ronaldo.

Uruguay (+200)

New Liverpool striker Nunez will want to make his mark and lead the light blues to the knockout stage while also trying to get Luis Suárez his first world cup.

South Korea (+1100)

Germany’s spoiler last time out will once again look to be the spoiler. Led by a Son in his prime, the Koreans should not be taken lightly.

Ghana (+1100)

Although Ghana has the same odds as South Korea, it’s hard to see them on the same level based on their AFCON performance, getting knocked out by first-timers Comoros.

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin Nov. 21, 2022. All of the odds can be found here.

