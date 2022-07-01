Late Night Eateries: Breakfast for Dinner at 2 a.m.

Seeking out late-night dining spots for a study session or to decompress with friends after a long summer day of routine is an important outlet to have. There is, thankfully, in my case, an unending love of breakfast-for-dinner diners that stay open late.

Rise and Shine … or Not?

Most people aren’t very likely to get up in the morning to sit down to a full breakfast spread before going about their day. This makes late-night options in Salt Lake that aren’t too pricey even more important.

Enter The Belgian Waffle and Omelet Inn and Dee’s Family Restaurant, two homey diners that serve full menus into the late hours of the night or early morning.

The Belgian Waffle and Omelet Inn

The Belgian may seem like an unassuming and divey diner but it’s been operating 24/7 since 1979.

Their extensive menu features everything from full breakfasts to burgers to dessert-for-dinner options. But two stars shine on their menu as favorites for late-night patrons, the “Garbage Hash” and the “Belgian Delight.”

The hash is a dependable option — potatoes, peppers, onions, ham, additional veggies and the optional egg, all smothered in cheese and served in a heaping pile on the plate. It’s easily a feast for one or a split side for two, and it’s under eleven dollars.

The delight is a little more impractical and indulgent. A belgian waffle topped with your choice of fruit and whipped cream with the optional (essential) addition of ice cream. It’s a sugar rush that pairs well with the hash and another great option for sharing if you can’t decide what to order.

Dee’s Family Restaurant

Dee’s Family Restaurant has several locations in and around Salt Lake, making it a widely accessible option. They’re open until 10 p.m. most days and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sporting a menu of sandwiches, breakfast options and desserts that keep it basic, Dee’s has mastered the art of the old-time dining experience and brought it into the modern late-night diners of today.

With sizable portions and relatively cheap prices, it’s a great option if you want breakfast or dessert and a cup of coffee while some of the city sleeps and the night life starts up.

Their biscuits and gravy, while basic, is largely portioned. Two biscuits, hash browns and eggs for 11 dollars isn’t bad. Topping it all off with a fresh pot of coffee, whether decaf or regular, will elevate your dining experience.

If, like me, breakfast is synonymous with dessert in your mind — the banana split is a must. Had I known that it would come in the form of three mammoth scoops of vanilla ice cream, sauce, whipped cream and a whole banana, I might have had the wisdom to make it my entire meal.

To Dine or Not to Dine?

Both diners offer a vast menu selection for relatively inexpensive prices. The large portions and cozy feel of both locations make them a great spot for late night dining.

Whether it’s a late-night out with friends or a solo break from studying, working or even the normal routine of life, stop in and see where these late-night diners might take you.

