Sexual Assault Reported by Student at Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity

Greek Row at the Unviersity of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wed. March, 7, 2018. (Photo by Cassandra Palor| Daily Utah Chronicle)

On Thursday, a student reported being sexually assaulted at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. An email with information on the incident was sent to University of Utah students Monday.

According to the safety alert, the student went to the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house with her friends on Sept. 29. “The victim remembers feeling sick, nauseous, and as if they had been drugged,” the safety alert said. “They were taken to a local hospital where they reported being sexually assaulted.”

The hospital staff and University of Utah Police Department reported the case to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Because the fraternity house is located off campus, University of Utah Police are not investigating the incident, instead the Salt Lake City Police Department is leading the investigation.

The UUPD was unable to give a comment.

U administration referred us to the AtTheU statement when reached out to for comment. According to the statement, ​​Student Affairs, the University Public Safety Department, and the Office of Equal Opportunity are working with the victim-survivor and “The University of Utah supports and believes victims when they report cases of sexual violence.”

ASUU Vice President of Student Relations Ashlee Roberts said it is very discouraging to see that behavior on campus and it is not acceptable. “Everybody I work with, everybody condemns this act of sexual assault,” she said.

Roberts said ASUU is actively working to create a campus safety committee that has been in the works for a while now. Roberts said, “the formation of this committee is just to promote safety. And just to make sure that everybody in this community wherever they lie is always safe.”

According to the AtTheU statement, Dean Jason Ramirez said all social events for Pi Kappa Alpha have been suspended until further notice. “The university’s focus remains creating a safe environment for all students and holding those accountable who infringe and violate the safety of others,” he said.

SLCPD, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and the Office of the Dean of Students are in contact with members of Pi Kappa Alpha and they are cooperating. “The leaders of the fraternity chapter are complying and working with the university to respond to the incident,” the AtTheU statement said.

Roberts is a member of the Chi Omega Xi Alpha chapter at the U. “It’s kind of discouraging to see,” Roberts said. “You expect the most from people especially in any community you’re a part of, and it hurts knowing that this happened to other people”

The Chronicle was not able to reach Pi Kappa Alpha for comment.

For victim-survivor resources visit the SafeU website. If you know anything about the case please contact the SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

