Amyl and the Sniffers Rock the Stage, Literally!

The Australian alternative rock band known as Amyl and the Sniffers took to the stage at The Union to rock out to their latest album “Comfort To Me” alongside their smashing openers!

Greatest Band of all Time

“We are BackHand, the greatest band of all time!” said lead singer Ben Owens. BackHand consists of Owens (lead vocalist), Jake Owens (guitar), Mitch Owens (bass) and Matt Timmons (drums).

The band, based in Provo, Utah, opened up the stage with a killer performance of their latest single “Your House and Mine.” The band encapsulates nostalgia of the early 2000’s, bringing their own unique sound with their lyrics and energy. It did not take them too long to hype up the crowd with their rock cover of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and their top song “Be Nice ‘Cause.”

Rock Angel!

While doing my research on Amyl and the Sniffers, I stumbled upon their performance of their popular hit “Knifey” at the Glastonbury festival back in June of 2022. Amy Taylor, 23, opens up the stage with a strong message. “This song goes out to all the ladies. We’re not respected if we dress slutty, we’re not respected if we dress baggy.”“Knifey” starts off with a rhythmic bass that leads to the catchy chorus of Amy’s alto voice and lyrics that catch your attention. “All I ever wanted was to walk by the park” and “out comes my knife, out comes my knifey. This is how I get home safely.”

News of Roe v. Wade being overturned in the U.S. had spread worldwide back in June. It was a time for female artists especially to voice the danger and concerns of the Supreme Court’s decision. Although Amyl and the Sniffers are from Australia, that did not hold back their opinions of basic human rights.

Freedom and Chaos

The stage lights dimmed to a dark red and the crowd started to cheer. Taylor, Bryce Wilson, Dec Martens and Fergus Romer gracefully walked onto the stage, jumping along with the crowd. The crowd was filled with a variety of age groups. From teenagers, millennials and the elderly there was one thing the crowd all shared in common, their love for Amyl and the Sniffers.

Their song “Hertz” starts with an upbeat tune that you can’t help but dance to. My personal favorite is “Security,” with lyrics “security will you let me in your pub? I’m not looking for trouble, I’m looking for love” and strong drums and bass that make you want to join in the mosh. After performing their song “Guided by Angels” there was a moment that stuck with me. Amy said, “People confuse femininity for weakness and that’s not fucking true.” The crowd cheered in agreement.

Many people categorize punk and alternative rock with just anti-authoritarianism and lyrics of nonsense. Amyl and the Sniffers are breaking down those barriers and stereotypes. Alternative rock is coming back bigger and stronger than ever with a new force that needs to be reckoned with. That force is Amyl and the Sniffers.

