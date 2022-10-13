Barcos Places First as Utes Cruise to 5th Place in Corvallis

After starting the season relatively slowly, the Utes’ golf team headed into the Oregon State Invitational with hopes of getting back on the track they expected to be on this season. After three rounds in Corvallis, the team sat in 5th place out of 15 teams. A solid all-around performance led by Javier Barcos paced the team to another great overall finish.

Team Performance

As the tournament grew closer, the Utes had high hopes of turning their season around. From an outside perspective, it looked like they were able to do just that. Utah Athletics had a chance to speak with head coach Garret Clegg before the tournament, and he had this to say about the team headed into the week: “We’re excited for another opportunity to compete. We had some success last year here at Trysting Tree Golf Course. For me, being in contention going into the final round and having multiple individuals in the top 15-20 would be a good measuring stick, but more importantly, I would love to see us making fewer mental errors.”

Clegg recognized how mentally taxing golf can be for young players and challenged the team to not let one mistake determine the outcome of their entire round. Besides a few blunders here and there, the team was able to stay level-headed through all three rounds. Consequently, the team was able to sneak into the top five and head back to Salt Lake City with a fifth-place finish.

Three consistent rounds of 288, 295 and 290 paced the Utes to their most complete team performance of the year.

Individual Performances

The most impressive performance this past week was the play of Javier Barcos. Barcos put together the most complete three-round performance of any Ute all season and in turn finished alone at the top in first place. Barcos completely dominated round one with an unbelievable 4-under 67. From this point, the only person that could lose the lead was Barcos.

Barcos would finish round two 1-over 72 and round three 1-under 70. The junior standout was able to capture first place through steady play, clutch putts and timely birdies. As one of the older members of the team, Barcos showed his ability to stay consistent and patient even when things weren’t going his way. Barcos had his leadership on display all week and helped pace the Utes to fifth overall.

Another very solid performance was put together by Hunter Howe. Howe ran as an individual for the Utes this week but still managed to shoot a 4-over 217. Howe finished the three rounds tied for 17th and was the second-highest finisher for the Utes.

Davis Johnson shot a solid 9-over through the three rounds while Martín León and Tanner Telford (individual) finished at 11-over. Brandon Robison would end up 13 over and Braxton Watts would round out the Utes’ starting seven with a 19-over.

What’s Next for the Utes?

The fall season will wrap up in Florida at the Isleworth Collegiate. Utah has made steady improvements the entire season and will look to continue their individual and team success. Look for the Utes in their last tournament as they try to make some more noise on the leaderboards.

