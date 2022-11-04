Utah Football Heads Home to Face Arizona

University of Utah football running back Micah Bernard against USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Wang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utah Football is coming off of big wins against USC and Washington State. The team is looking good, and look to continue their win streak against Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona has been on a three-game losing streak, and aren’t looking their best. The Wildcats come off a 37-45 loss against USC, an impressively close game for playing a top-10 team.

Arizona was defensively lost, allowing the Trojans to put up 621 yards in the loss. But they were also able to put up 543 yards against one of the better defenses in college football.

This may be a threat to Utah’s defense, which has withstood many high-powered offenses this year. Offensively, Utah should have no problem moving the ball around.

There are questions on the playing status of Cam Rising, Tavion Thomas and Dalton Kincaid. Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes filled the role last week, and Utah was able to take a 21-17 win over Washington State.

But although the status of these players is still up in the air, Utah’s offense should have enough firepower to chop up Arizona’s defense. Nearly every player should be able to get a touch on Saturday.

Utah is just four games from finishing the regular season, and hope to play in the Pac-12 Championship. The Pac-12 is flooded with top teams this season, and Utah will need to continue to win if they hope to play in the championship for a shot at the Rose Bowl.

Offensively, Utah will rely on either Barnes or Rising to open up the passing game. With Utah’s receiving core, Arizona will have to focus on either the run or pass game.

Arizona’s defense will have a hard time stopping the run and pass, and Utah will use this to their advantage. Despite Kincaid, Thomas, and Rising being questionable to play, the Utes have enough offensive weapons to dismantle Arizona.

On the other side of the ball, the only concern is the 543 yards that Arizona put up against USC. The Wildcats haven’t looked like the best team offensively, and this was a sudden spurt for Arizona. Utah’s defense will have to assume that this is their new normal, and prepare for the worst.

Once again, home-field advantage will be huge for Utah, with the fans and the MUSS cheering them on. Fortunately, Utah’s games against Arizona and Stanford will both be at home, and they certainly will be games that Utah hopes to win. With the end of the season coming around, Utah will need to win out if they hope to make the postseason.

Make sure to show up or tune in as Utah takes on Arizona on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MST at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

