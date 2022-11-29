‘Bones and All’ Review: Horror’s Tastiest New Film

Looking for a new coming-of-age movie? Director Luca Guadagnino is back on screen again with Timothee Chalamet alongside Taylor Russell in their new thriller film “Bones and All.”

They Ate, Quite Literally

At the start of the film, we are introduced to 18-year-old Maren. Played by Russell, Maren is a girl who lives alone with her dad. Without giving away too many details, there is a deep sense of secrecy and shame between the two that is later revealed — Maren is an eater, a person who desires human flesh.

Maren is left to fend for herself when her dad leaves her one night after another incident. Leaving her with nothing but cash and a tape that reveals her family history, he wishes her the best. Maren then sets out on a journey to find out more information about herself and her mother. Along the way, she meets Lee, played by Timothee Chalamet, another eater who shares the same urges as her.

The Unsettling Aesthetic

Throughout the film, I couldn’t help but admire the scenery and soundtrack of the movie. In Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name,” the film’s aesthetically pleasing scenes, locations, music and actors have made the film popular, all fundamental factors for a Guadagnino movie. “Bones and All” was filmed a majority in Cincinnati, but it demonstrates the beauty of the midwest as Maren and Lee travel through Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. The movie captures the small details of summer with its fashion, food and activities, like going to lakes and carnivals.

By far my favorite part of the film was the soundtrack, created by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Both artists have previously worked together on other big-name thrillers such as “Birdbox” and “Gone Girl,” as well as Nine Inch Nails projects.

Shortly after Lee and Maren meet, they both have breakfast at a diner. This scene is so sweet and gentle, and you can see a spark starting to light up between the two, made only sweeter by the soundtrack. The song “I’m With You (You Seem Nice)” composed for the soundtrack brings a sensation of a new beginning and the safety you feel in someone you trust.

The soundtrack also worked in opposite ways and elevated the thrill and horror of the movie. In one scene, Maren and Lee meet another eater. Both feel vastly uncomfortable with his presence, which the music brought to life with the eerie song “By the Light of the Campfire.”

Overall Taste

“Bones and All” is frankly not everyone’s cup of tea. Within the first 20 minutes of the movie, a couple walked out of the theater due to the disturbing cannibalistic imagery and you could audibly hear other viewers gagging. I personally found the movie to be a bit disturbing, all the while enjoyable. The film brings a new meaning to the horror genre and to romance that other films have not achieved. I recommend watching “Bones and All” if you are looking for a new film that will leave you in shock and possibly in tears.

