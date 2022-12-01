Arrest Made after Cameras Found in Student Life Center Bathrooms

An arrest has been made regarding an incident where two cameras were found hidden in bathrooms in the University of Utah’s Student Life Center on Wednesday evening.

The suspect, Frederick Weitz III, has been arrested for allegedly hiding two different cameras in all-gender bathrooms in the recreation center. He is not a student, faculty member or employee of the U.

The cameras were found taped under sinks of all-gender restrooms on the basement level and third floor of the center.

There was also a piece of tape found under another sink of an all-gender restroom on the second floor suggesting a camera’s presence at one point.

According to a press release, the suspect was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of identity fraud and voyeurism.

The identity fraud charge came from how the man gained access to the Life Center where he allegedly stole an acquaintance’s UCard and used their identification number to get in the gym.

In a general safety alert sent on Thursday, U Police Chief Jason Hinojosa said, “We are outraged by the grotesqueness of this crime — the violation of our campus’ sense of privacy and safety in what is supposed to be a fun and secure place of recreation.”

“We have a suspect in custody, but we are not celebrating,” Hinojosa said. “As we fill in the facts of this case, we have victims we need to focus on identifying, offering our support and getting them the resources they need to manage this trauma.”

Moving forward, university staff will be searching bathrooms on campus for any additional cameras, and invite people who notice anything odd to report it to U Police by calling 801-585-2677.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this, campus community members can reach out to victim advocates with the Center for Student Wellness and University Department of Public Safety. Students who have been impacted can also reach out to various mental health resources on campus.

[email protected]

@AllisonChrony