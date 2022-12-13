‘Vivaldi by Candlelight’: 40th Year Anniversary

“Vivaldi by Candlelight” symphony fundraiser returned to Salt Lake City with a spectacular performance in downtown’s First Presbyterian Church.

International Bridges

This year marks the 40th anniversary of The Utah Council for Citizen Diplomacy’s holiday fundraiser, “Vivaldi by Candlelight.” The UCCD is an organization founded on promoting respect and understanding between the citizens of Utah and those of other nations, stating “Citizen diplomacy is the concept that every individual has the right, even the responsibility, to help shape U.S. foreign relations by connecting with each other one handshake at a time.”

Money raised each year from ticket sales of this event go toward the UCCD’s programs, such as their international exchange program, which is responsible for bringing global leaders into the state of Utah so that they may collaborate on making the world a more welcoming place for all. What better tool to exemplify diversity and unity than music? Music, especially instrumental music, is the great equalizer between cultures and a language for which no translator is necessary.

Bach-to-Bach Applause

The nave of the First Presbyterian Church, designed in 1903 by Walter Ware in a Gothic Revival style, serves as an exceptional acoustic stage for the orchestral show.

Music director for the event Gerald Elias noted this year’s troupe of musicians was larger than years past as he required a wide variety of instruments to accurately compose the special arrangements chosen for the anniversary performance.

The musicians that made up the orchestra boast impressive resumes such as holding spots on the Ballet West Orchestra, performances in Carnegie Hall and instructors from Westminster College and Weber State University. Unless told directly, as guests were, one would never know this assemblage did not regularly play with one another.

From opening note until final applause, the musicians filled the stained glass covered space with the wondrous melodies of some of the greatest composers of the baroque era.

Ballet of Bows

What else like a symphony ensemble better promotes the magic made from unity? The combination of bold horns and delicate violins conveyed a sense of urgency and peace simultaneously — quite fitting for the values of the UCCD. The timpani drums demanded the guests’ attention, and the ballet of bows created by the violinists held it. The French horns seemed to play their notes in cursive, matching their remarkable form. The violas, cellos and string base served as a strong foundation, while the trumpets danced rhythmically along. On top of being beautiful centerpieces for the stage, the harpsichord and theorbo gave the orchestra its baroque authenticity. The oboe set the tune, and the bassoon gave the scores a unique versatility, all illuminated in flickering candlelight.

Audible Fireworks

While the show began in France with Mouret’s “Premiere Suite de Symphonies,” first played for King Louis XV at Versailles, it ended in England. The final piece performed was Hendel’s ‘The Music for the Royal Fireworks’ which was commissioned by King George II to signal the end of the War of the Austrian Succession and bring peace back to Europe. Elias aptly chose this as the finale not only for its grand musical finish, but as its symbol of peace — a fitting end to a show put on by The Utah Citizen Council of Diplomacy.

