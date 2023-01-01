The Best Songs of 2022

It is the end of year, and you know what that means! With Spotify wrapped and Apple music replay released in November, it is now time to look back at the biggest hits of 2022. Here are some top hits as per the Billboard Hot 100, TikTok and personal plays from our favorite artists.

Top Hits from Male Artists

In early April of 2022, many fans were graced by Harry Styles’ first lead single “As It Was” from his album “Harry’s House.” With soft dreamy vocals from Styles, the song is a synthetic pop sound that somewhat resembles A-ha’s “Take On Me.” “As It Was” was the perfect song as his lead single and an excellent start to the summer of 2022. Speaking of summer, Bad Bunny released his fifth studio album “Un Verano Sin Ti” in May. The album is filled with many summer sounds of reggaetón, bachata and pop reggae. One of Bad Bunny’s singles, “Tití Me Preguntó,” sky rocketed to number one on the Latin Billboard charts. The song starts off with a bachata sample then quickly transitions to a trap urban mix that makes it impossible to not sing and dance along.

It was also a big year for our favorite alternative artists. In June, Steve Lacy released his hit “Bad Habit.” The song gained popularity quickly on TikTok and on the charts. The lyrics “Can I bite your tongue like my bad habit?” and a catchy guitar strum make for an addicting listen. Another alternative artist who had a successful year is Omar Apollo. Apollo gained his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Evergreen” placing him in the fifty first spot. The song initially came out in April but gained TikTok fame in October of this year. With lyrics from the heart-wrenching bridge of “you know you really made me hate myself” and “you didn’t deserve me at all.” Apollo captured heartbreak with his emotional vocals and lyrics that make you want to listen over and over again.

Top Hits from Female Artists

As many good hits as there were from male artists this year, there were also many great hits from women as well. Earlier in April, Lizzo released her groovy hit song “About Damn Time.” A song full of nostalgia yet so freshly made, it will definitely bring your mood up when you’re feeling down, and possibly make you bust out a move.

One song that regained success this year was “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. The new wave pop song originally came out in 1985 and was number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, the song gained popularity once again when season 4 of “Stranger Things” was released. It exploded all over TikTok and re-entered billboard Hot 100 global placing Bush in the number one spot. It is definitely a classic for all age groups.

Taylor Swift broke many records with her album “Midnights.” Swift is the first artist to hold all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Anti-Hero” being number one. It’s a song about self resentment with a synth pop sound and a catchy loop drum beat that easily gets stuck in your head.

There were many great hits from artists all around the world this past year. It will be exciting to watch the upcoming Grammy awards and to hear new music from more of our favorite artists in 2023!

