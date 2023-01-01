No. 11 Utah WBB Best Washington State to Remain Undefeated

The Utah women’s basketball team warms up before taking on Lipscomb University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo by Rachel Rydalch | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

No. 11 Utah Women’s Basketball team traveled to Pullman this past Friday to face off against the Washington State Cougars with aspirations of continuing their undefeated start to the season. The Cougars proved resilient as they put together a late rally to keep the game close, however, the Utes were able to come out with a 71-66 victory in a game in which they never trailed. The Utes improved to 13-0 on the year, the best start to the season since joining the Pac-12.

This game proved to be a test of endurance for Utah. After holding the Cougars to just 22 points in the first half, Utah’s defense surrendered 44 points in the second half. Luckily for Utah, they were able to be consistent in their offense as they scored nineteen points in each of the first three quarters.

Although the Utes shot just 3-of-11 from the field in the fourth quarter, they were able to nail clutch free throws down the stretch, going 8-of-10 on the line.

Sophomore guard, Kennady McQueen put up 20 points and six boards, leading Utah in both. Forward Alissa Pili also played well, scoring 18 points and grabbing five rebounds. Pili, a transfer from USC, has proved to be a key component in Utah’s strong start.

“I thought Washington State did a good job. You have to give them credit. They played harder than we did, and they were disruptive,” head coach Lynne Roberts said postgame.

“They were without their best player (Charlisse Leger-Walker), and sometimes when you’re without your best player everybody rallies behind and maybe plays a little more inspired. I thought we played a little casual, and just lacking some cohesion. We were very rushed and sloppy. We got lucky tonight, and we’re not going to win many games if we have 24 turnovers. But it’s nice to have to learn this lesson and still get away with a win. I think we stole one a little bit. We’re going to have to watch film and play much better. It doesn’t get any easier. Washington is improved. This was actually good for us, playing in a tight game where we weren’t playing very well, and to still find a way.”

Utah ended the game with 24 turnovers, the most all season, which led to 24 points for the Cougars. Washington State also out-rebounded Utah 35-31. These miscues can be costly and could affect outcomes in the future.

The Utes will look to clean up their play and remain undefeated as they will travel to Seattle to face off against Washington on New Year’s Day. Be sure to tune in at 1 p.m. MST as Utah looks to continue their Pac-12 domination.

