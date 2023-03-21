Vocal Legend Miley Cyrus Returns with Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

It has been three years since Miley Cyrus released her last album, “Plastic Hearts.” The anticipation has come to an end with Cyrus’s eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation,” which was released on March 10. Check out what songs to listen to on this groovy record!

Buy Yourself Flowers and ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

If you know me, you know I am a huge fan of Cyrus. My first ever CD that I purchased was “Hannah Montana.” I memorized every single song on the album and performed my own imaginary concert. A few years later, nothing has changed! I, of course, was anticipating the next album from this iconic pop star.

“Endless Summer Vacation” opens up with Cyrus’s number-one single “Flowers.” The self-love anthem has remained on the charts for several weeks. The song is quite catchy and throws subtle shade with lyrics of “I can buy myself flowers,” and “I can love me better than you can.” “Flowers” is the perfect opener that sets the mood perfectly for the rest of the album.

“Endless Summer Vacation” is exactly what you expect it to be. The record feels refreshing and light — like a summer night. Cyrus’s ragged voice and synthetic pop beats make for a perfect combination. “Rose Colored Lenses,” a song with a relaxed beat, is about a relationship that you know won’t last forever but want to appreciate while it lasts. “Jaded” showcases Cyrus’s powerful vocals while she gives a backhanded apology to an ex-lover, with lyrics of “I’m sorry that you’re jaded,” and “You broke your own heart.” The album also consists of upbeat dance songs like “Violet Chemistry” and my personal favorite, “River,” which reminds me of an early 2000s pop song.

Cyrus displays her songwriting skills in “Thousand Miles” with a soft harmonica playing in the background and a feature of country singer-songwriter Brandie Carlile. With lyrics of “When he smiles, I don’t care about the past,” and “Still I’m holding on like a rolling stone,” Cyrus sings an outro that hints at a sample from “Hoedown Throwdown.” “Wonder Woman” is a beautiful piano ballad that showcases Cyrus’s raspy voice. Cyrus dedicated the song to her mom and grandma with beautiful lyrics of “She’s a won’t stop woman” and “Hours on her hands, all the pain is polished.” The ballad closes the album leaving you feeling empowered with your emotions and vulnerability.

Backyard Sessions and DisneyPlus

Cyrus is famously known for her backyard sessions and famous covers of songs. For her backyard sessions this time she collaborated with Disney Plus and performed several of her songs live. She also explains the meaning and stories of songs on the album. During the sessions, she performed her hit “The Climb.” The song is very nostalgic, yet you can genuinely feel and see the love that Cyrus still has for “The Climb.” The song not only has a new meaning for Cyrus but for many that grew up watching her as well. The backyard session is about forty-five minutes long and displays beautiful cinematography of LA and Cyrus performing her album. It is definitely worth a watch and listen!

