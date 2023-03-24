‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: The Largest Fictional Band of the ’70s Comes to Life on the Small Screen

After premiering in the number three spot on the New York Times Best Seller list, “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid has been a hit. Told as a series of interviews, the novel tells the rise and fall of the greatest fictional band of the ’70s: Daisy Jones & the Six. It makes sense why the novel has gained such a following. A love triangle, bandmate tensions and the glamorous and not-so-glamorous sides of rockstar life are plentiful, all in the colorful and iconic backdrop of Los Angeles, California in the 1970s.

Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine recently released the TV adaption of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Amazon Prime Video. Currently one season of 10 episodes, the series has been a hit, and today I’m discussing the style and sound of the show.

Fashion

Immediately from our first introductions to bandmates Daisy Jones, Billy and Graham Dunne, Karen Sirko, Warren Rojas and Eddie Roundtree, a few things are certain. “Daisy Jones & the Six” is all about ’70s patterns, loose fabric, sunglasses (even indoors), big hair and denim on denim on denim.

The ’70s are known for hippie-bohemian fashions and the show’s costume designer, Denise Wingate, did a wonderful job giving each character their own style. Sirko, pianist for Daisy Jones & the Six, emanates cool confidence against Daisy’s flashy fur coats. Also, an honorable mention goes to Daisy’s untamed curly red hair and bangs always blowing in the wind. It helps us know from the start she is destined to be a star.

And we can’t forget the side characters of the book taking the main stage in the series, Camila Dunne and Simone Jackson. Camila is Billy Dunne’s wife and photographer. If you weren’t sure film cameras were having a comeback, Camila’s Canon usually by her side will definitely inspire viewers to pick up a camera. Simone, a disco pioneer, maintains a beautiful afro and of course, wears tons of shimmer and flare that we would expect.

Music

Accompanying the TV show, the biggest fictional band of the ’70s released their album “Aurora” for all to listen to. It’s rare, but very rewarding, that fans of the show can hear the band play their music on screen and then listen to or buy the album for themselves.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” is often noted as leaning on the music and history of band Fleetwood Mac, and the song “Let Me Down Easy” gives the most similarities, in my opinion. My favorite tracks off the Aurora album are “Two Against Three,” “Let Me Down Easy” and “The River.” There are many other notable classics we hear on the show, including the theme song, “Dancing Barefoot” by Patti Smith.

Well, no encore for me today. Check out “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Amazon Prime for ’70s nostalgia and, of course, some great music.

