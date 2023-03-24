Utah Men’s Lacrosse Wins 15-8 in Conference Opener

The Utah Utes men’s lacrosse team took on conference opponent Bellarmine University this past weekend. The Utes were able to control the majority of the game and eventually come away with a 15-8 win. Utah put together their most complete performance of the year offensively and defensively en route to a much needed conference win. The Utes now sit at 2-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

First Half

Utah started the first eight minutes of the game on fire, with goals scored by Colby Plotts, Jordan Hyde, Koa Todd, Ryan Rogers and Ryan Stines. Despite two quick goals from Bellarmine, the Utes held a comfortable 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

As the second quarter got under way, Bellarmine closed the four-goal gap with a quick score of their own. The Utes did not stay complacent and extended their lead on a nice shot and score from Tyler Bradbury. The score sat at 7-3 about midway through the second quarter before Todd and Bradbury both scored their second goals of the game just minutes apart. Bellarmine would score once more in the remaining five minutes of the quarter, but thanks to stellar play by the Utah defense and goalkeeper, Colin Lenskold, Utah headed into halftime with a 9-4 lead.

Second Half

Utah came out of halftime with the intent to crush any hope Bellarmine had of making a comeback. Hyde came out firing, scoring back-to-back goals early in the third to notch a well-earned hat trick. At this point, the score sat at 11-5, with just a little bit of work to do before the game would be too far out of reach for Bellarmine.

The Utes would eventually add to their goal total with scores by Bradbury and Stines. With these goals, Stines and Bradbury joined Hyde with hat tricks of their own, putting the Utes up 13-5.

As the fourth quarter began, the Utes held a comfortable lead and were able to eat some time in order to close this one out. Carson Moyer would join the scoring party late in the fourth for the Utes, adding to their impressive 15 goals. Bellarmine would answer with a couple late game goals to make the score a little bit tighter. The final score was 15-8, with the Utes dominating from start to finish.

What’s Next for The Utes

Utah will take their 1-0 conference record on the road as they head to Detroit, Michigan to take on Detroit Mercy this coming Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. MDT. The Utes look to stay undefeated in conference play against a struggling Detroit Mercy team.

