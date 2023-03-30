Utah Lacrosse Takes Care of Detroit Mercy 24-11

The Utah men’s lacrosse team headed to Detroit, Michigan last Saturday to take on Detroit Mercy. Utah was able to come away with a win in dominating fashion, 24-11. The Utes led the entirety of the game to start their road trip with a well-earned conference win. After the game, the Utes sat at 3-4 overall and 2-1 in ASUN play to start the year and are looking to continue that momentum as conference play begins to heat up.

First Half

Utah opened up the game with a beautiful goal by Carson Moyer in the first three minutes and would never look back. Shortly after the Moyer goal, Tyler Bradbury found an open Jordan Hyde for his first of five goals on the day. The Utes stalled a little bit on offense, consequently allowing Detroit to score their first goal of the game. At around the midway point of the first quarter, Utah would string together three goals of their own in just over a minute of play. Ryan Stines, Bradbury and Hyde were the three Utes responsible for the goals, giving Utah 5-1 lead early on in the game. Detroit, however, would not go away. The Titans answered with three straight goals of their own, narrowing the Utah lead to just one. With just over a minute left to play in the first quarter, Hyde and Koa Todd both found the back of the net for scores, giving the Utes a 7-4 lead. Remarkably, with just 8 seconds left, Hyde scored again, giving him his fourth goal in the first quarter alone. The Utes ended the quarter up 8-4 with plenty of game left to be played.

As the second quarter began, Detroit scored a quick goal to tighten things up at 8-5. Utah, however, was able to answer with another three-goal run, this time with scores by Todd, Cody Hart and Stines. Detroit stopped the run with two goals of their own, making the score 11-7 with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Cole Brams and Bradbury were able to answer the two Detroit goals quickly to give the Utes a 13-7 advantage. Detroit scored the final goal of the half, but the Utes led 13-8 heading into halftime.

Second Half

Early on in the third quarter, Detroit scored their one and only goal of the quarter, narrowing Utah’s lead to just four points. The Utes would catch fire after the Detroit score and net nine unanswered goals throughout the third. Eight different Utes contributed to the nine-goal run to give Utah a comfortable 22-9 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Utes that scored in the third quarter were Ryan Rogers, Bradbury, Hyde, Jared Andreala, Moyer, Stines, Todd and Justus Peterson.

Utah entered the fourth quarter with a comfortable lead and would hold that lead for the last 15 minutes of the game. Detroit added two goals to their total in the fourth quarter, while Luc Charbonnier and Will Overly both netted their first goals of the season for the Utes. Each team scored two goals in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 24-11 win for Utah. Four different Utes scored hat tricks, and four different Utes had multiple assists, including three from Colby Plotts. Three different goalkeepers saw the field for the Utes, resulting in 13 total saves on the game for Utah.

What’s Next for the Utes

The Utah men’s lacrosse team continued their undefeated run in conference play in a matchup with the Air Force Falcons on March 29. The Utes are be on the road for their second away game in a row and look to continue the momentum they have built over the last two weeks. Next up, they play Jacksonville at home on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. MT.

