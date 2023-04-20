It’s That Time of Year: Kilby Block Party Is Back and Here Is What You Should Know

Salt Lake City’s famous music festival is making a return once again on May 12-14. Kilby Block Party unites fans and indie/alternative music lovers to celebrate their favorite bands for a perfect weekend.

What to Know

When it comes to any music festival or concert, you have to mentally and physically prepare yourself for the long day ahead of you. With long lines for food and bathrooms or pushing your way to the front of the crowd or losing your friends within the crow, it can be quite challenging and hard on your body. I think it is important to know some life hacks before spending your weekend at Kilby Block Party or any music festival in general.

First things first, Kilby Block Party will be located in downtown Salt Lake at the Utah State Fairpark. Traffic might be overwhelming but there are many options to get there. Of course, ubering is one but if you are looking for a cheaper alternative there is always taking Trax or the buses. You can also carpool with a group of friends if you are willing to drive but it may be difficult to find parking nearby. Kilby Block Party is running from Friday to Sunday all weekend, having the option to participate the whole weekend or to choose a certain day to see your favorite artist.

It is good to know when your favorite artists are performing. Make sure to know what days and times when your favorite band comes on so you don’t miss them and save yourself from heartbreak. Lastly, it is very important to stay hydrated and to eat plenty of nourishing food throughout the day. Especially on warmer days, you’ll be walking, standing and dancing almost all day. Your body will need the energy to keep up. You can always bring small snacks in your bag or pockets if you don’t want to spend too much. But also, you will be surrounded by food stands so you have the option to sit down and rest to regain energy for the day.

There’s An Artist For Everyone

Kilby Block Party was created back in 2019 to celebrate Salt Lake’s longest-running venue, Kilby Court. This will be the fourth year Kilby Block Party has taken place and since then they have had amazing headliners. This year’s headliners are The Strokes, Pavement and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs who all originally formed in the late 90s early 2000s.

If you are into more current bands or artists Faye Webster, one of my favorite artists who combines alternative sounds with folk/country with her soothing angelic voice is definitely worth seeing. The Backstreet Lovers, Alex G, Japanese Breakfast, Caroline Polachek, Pixies and many more will also be performing for the three-day weekend. No matter what, there is an artist for everyone at the festival! If you are interested in attending tickets are still on sale on Kilby Court website.

[email protected]

@elizadelgad0