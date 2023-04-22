Vendors at Urban Flea Market Offer Something for Everyone

Plants for sale at Kate Nancy’s booth. Nancy uses plants from her own collection to sell in funky planters or vintage cans. (Photo by Josi Hinds | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Past The Gateway’s courtyard and through a set of glass doors, loud, lively music and voices of all ages echo throughout a large warehouse-like room.

The Urban Flea Market is held on the second Sunday of every month (except in May, when it’s held on the first or third Sunday), at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake. The market provides a space for vendors to sell all kinds of items, from reworked thrift finds to handmade art. With a $3 cash-only (ATMs found on-site) admission fee, shoppers can explore the selection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are provided free parking in the North Garage.

Whatever You’re Looking for, You’re Likely to Find

Whatever you might be looking for, you’re likely to find it at the Urban Flea Market. The most recent market, held on April 9, was no exception.

Many of the vendors at the market were selling clothes, whether they were handmade, vintage or up-cycled.

“I like to make people’s wardrobes fun and funky,” said one vendor, Kimber, the owner of Maekshift.

Kimber specializes in what they call “clown couture.” They either handmade or reworked the majority of the clothes at their booth. Their pieces were full of textures, colors and patterns. So, if you’re out for an eccentric and unique piece, Maekshift is the place to look.

Vintage pieces were in ample supply at the market and could be found in many of the clothing booths.

“I just try to keep my clothes fun and fluid,” said the owner of Ms. Fahrenheit Vintage. “Gender doesn’t play a part in my booth, it’s just for everyone.”

Ms. Fahrenheit’s supply of clothing tended to come from the ’70s and ’80s, and ranged in color and style. People with all different kinds of fashion senses were trying on jackets in front of a nearby mirror or examining pieces with their friends.

Style and Sustainability

Sustainability was also important to many of the clothing vendors at the market, like Maribel, owner of MuiCui Boutique.

MuiCui Boutique sells kimonos and jackets made from the fabric of used cotton and silk saris. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, as it is crafted from many different pieces of up-cycled fabric.

“I do have a vision and that’s making sure that [customers] have something that’s special, unique and something that lasts a really long time,” Maribel said. She emphasized her desire to show how fashion can be sustainable by reworking old items into something new.

As a whole, clothing supplied at the market covered just about every fashion need. Pieces ranged greatly in style and time period, so almost any person could walk out of the flea market with a new piece that suits them. Clothing was the most common thing on sale at the market, so it’s definitely the place to spice up your wardrobe while supporting small businesses.

Vending for a Cause

Many vendors were also selling art and handmade items.

The booth for Three Breaths Art sold handmade wood burned pieces. Margaret Willis, the owner, explained how she hopes to inspire stillness with her art and give her customers a moment to slow down.

Tira, a visually impaired artist and creator of Crochet Lil’ Homey, sold crochet dolls of popular cartoon characters at her booth. This line of dolls was inspired by the idea of providing people with a friend.

“Some people are lonely, like kids who are lonely and don’t have anybody to talk to,” she said. “You need somebody to talk to … that was my inspiration for the Lil’ Homey line.”

Tira’s booth wasn’t the only one for a good cause. Donato Raimondo was running a booth for Tumaini Arts Africa, an organization Raimondo started after spending 10 years in a refugee camp after he left South Sudan due to the struggles the new country was facing.

Tumaini Arts Africa sells handmade items crafted in refugee camps like the one Raimondo spent years living in. Money made selling their art is given right back to them, so that they can have opportunities like the ones Raimondo has.

“Not just sharing the culture, but now we want to utilize it to share and generate incomes to support the families,” Raimondo explained. “That way, our culture will never disappear.”

Urban Flea Market houses vendors of all kinds, with their own unique stories and stock to share with customers. From art to clothing to home decor, virtually anything you might be looking to find could be found at the market. So, if you’re looking for a way to spend a Sunday, check out the Urban Flea Market. Their next market will take place May 7.

