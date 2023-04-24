Florida Governor DeSantis Prompts Protest at Utah GOP Convention

Ron DeSantis speaking during the Utah GOP Convention at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Marco Lozzi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

On Saturday, the Utah GOP held its organizing convention with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the keynote speaker. Thousands of people, mostly Republican delegates, gave the governor a standing ovation inside the convention center, and two hours later, several groups protested against DeSantis outside the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

DeSantis, a potential candidate for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, stopped in Utah during an ongoing tour around the nation. DeSantis received rave applause condemning equity, diversity and inclusion on university campuses, banning gender-affirming medical care for minors, prohibiting abortions after six weeks and comparing Florida to Utah saying, “Florida is the Utah of the Southeast.”

In the speech, DeSantis said Florida will soon be the first state to ban DEI in institutions of higher education.

“They say it’s diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said. “In reality, it’s a Trojan horse to try to impose a left-wing ideological agenda on our universities and on the students. It’s really discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination.”

This year, Utah tried its hand at banning DEI in universities, but neither of the two bills passed. In a March press conference, Gov. Spencer Cox said it’s important to make everyone feel included but some programs need to be looked at to see if they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.

Florida is the eighth state to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Currently, those still on puberty blockers or hormone therapy can continue, however, a new house bill is seeking to force minors to stop receiving treatment and would ban insurance companies from covering sex-change surgery for adults.

“We are going to prohibit for minors, gender surgeries and puberty blockers,” DeSantis said on Saturday, as the crowd roared with applause.

Utah banned gender-affirming care for minors earlier this year with the passage of S.B. 16, but minors receiving treatment before the ban can continue.

Protestors React to DeSantis

About an hour after DeSantis’ speech, a large group of protestors gathered outside at UVU to protest the Florida governor.

Gathered along the UVU Bridge and moving to outside the UCCU Center, organizations like the Salt Lake City branch of the Party for Socialism & Liberation, Salt Lake City Armed Queers, Students for Socialism UVU and Amistad Collective flew pride flags and signs decrying DeSantis, and chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho DeSantis has got to go!” and “This is what democracy looks like!”

Most protestors did not give their full names in fear of possible retaliation from other organizations or incrimination from police.

Sadie, a student at UVU, said they attended the event because, as a trans person, they felt their existence was at stake.

“I think he’s trying to use transgender people as his main pawn and trying to get as popular as he can for the next election,” they said. “He’s trying to buy the election with our lives.”

Outside the convention, protestors from a variety of organizations were present. Jean, a pro-Trump demonstrator, said, “I love DeSantis and how he handles Florida, but I’m hearing rumors that Paul Ryan is behind him and he’s a RINO,” she said. “Cox is also backing him and he’s also a full-blown RINO.”

RINO or Republican In Name Only is a term popularized by Donald Trump which is used to invalidate the political legitimacy of Republicans that oppose him. Jean said she believes a second presidency by former president Donald Trump is necessary to test DeSantis’ dedication.

Ermiya Fanaeian, a political organizer for Salt Lake City’s Armed Queers, said they are fighting for a socialist revolution and arming queer and trans people.

“We believe in protecting ourselves against growing fascist violence, a violence that DeSantis in many ways has invoked,” Fanaeian said. “There always needs to be a counter to right-wing fascism, the [GOP] needs to see very loudly and clearly that there are people against their rhetoric.”

A person identifying themselves as Luna at the protest said the attacks DeSantis has made on their community undeniably fall into the realm of fascism.

“We’ve said before, Ron DeSantis isn’t our target audience for this protest. It’s the community,” they said. “You want to be able to say that we can show up, show out, show solidarity and find love and community, even in the worst of places.”

DJ, a member of UVU’s humanities department, was one of hundreds gathered protesting DeSantis and also U.S. Senator Mike Lee. “I don’t feel comfortable with fascist rhetoric,” DJ said. “It’s the embodiment of extremism and of people who have always disliked queer people.”

Luna said the level of fear and hate seen in Florida has already come to Utah.

“We’ve seen so many lawmakers put forward absolutely ridiculous bills this last session,” they said. “And whether or not they passed, we still have an environment here that’s willing to accept that, and Florida is just that on a much larger level.”

