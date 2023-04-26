U Opera Students Perform Puccini

The University of Utah’s School of Music Opera Department stunned audiences with a Puccini double bill this past weekend, April 14 and 15.

Let’s Go to the Opera

Though the thrill of the opera may sound like an oxymoron to many young people, the passionate music of iconic composer Giacomo Puccini is enough to convince any doubter of opera’s unique power. Sitting in a dark theater surrounded by dozens of fellow aficionados dressed to the nines, watching the curtain rise to reveal captivating sets and intricate costumes, suddenly hearing a woman belt out a note you never would have imagined a human voice could manufacture, I felt like Cher in “Moonstruck,” shedding a single tear at the sheer beauty.

Everybody Loves Puccini

The double bill presented in Kingsbury Hall included performances of two Puccini one-acts, “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi.” “Gianni Schicci” is a comedic opera that is based on a small section of Dante’s “The Divine Comedy.” Fighting over a will and a wedding, “Gianni Schicci” contains one of Puccini’s most popular arias, “O Mio Babbino Caro,” performed Saturday night by Emmalyne Parke, an undergrad at the U studying vocal performance.

“Suor Angelica,” on the other hand, tells the tale of a nun who was banished from her noble family after birthing a child out of wedlock. She suddenly learns that her son passed years before and becomes extremely distraught, leading to the tear-jerking aria “Senza Mamma.” Nadia Englund, a first-year doctoral student at the U’s School of Music, gave an impassioned and gifted performance as Sister Angelica Saturday night, garnering an abundance of applause and leaving hardly a dry eye in the audience.

Showcasing the U’s Talent

Each one-act was performed by a different set of performers on Friday and Saturday night respectively, allowing audiences the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of the U’s vocal talent. Not to mention the incredible orchestra performing live in the pit, conducted by doctoral student Brandon Horrocks and School of Music professor Barbara Scowcroft.

The U’s opera department provides a space for students of all educational and musical stages to show the community their exceptional talent. The Puccini double bill was also one of the dozens of free or subsidized events made available to students through Arts Pass. Students could watch this extraordinary performance free of charge, but the general public could also buy tickets for a relatively low cost. Opera has long been considered a rich man’s game, but the School of Music and Arts Pass makes the magic of the opera accessible to everyone.

Use Your Arts Pass!

Though you may have missed Puccini this time, the U’s School of Music is constantly hosting musical performances that students and community members alike can partake in. Check the School of Music’s events page for upcoming shows.

