The Twilight Concert Series Returns for Its 36th Year

The Salt Lake City Arts Council presented the 2023 Twilight Concert Series for its 36th year, with an impressive lineup of artists including Death Cab for Cutie, Lord Huron, The Head and the Heart and more. The concert series has a diverse lineup, featuring both local and nationally recognized artists.

What to Know

Each show of the series curates a unique blend of personalities from a variety of musical backgrounds.

Indie rock band Lord Huron will be kicking off this year’s concert series on June 2 with Allie Crow Buckley and Little Moon. Lord Huron, with over 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify, will certainly set the tone for the rest of the series as a beloved band in the indie scene.

The other June show, happening a week later on June 9, sees Death Cab for Cutie paired with Lomelda and 26FIX. Lomelda will be touring with Death Cab for Cutie on their Asphalt Meadows tour this summer, and tweeted that she plans to “give it all i got XO.”

Bluegrass and pop come together on July 15 with performances from Trampled by Turtles with Amigo the Devil and Utah-born singer Rachael Jenkins.

Two shows in August have The Head and the Heart and Soccer Mommy as headliners, alongside Father John Misty and Miya Folick, and Bratty and Blue Rain Boots, respectively.

The concert series comes to a close with a final show on Sept. 22. Singer and actress Rina Sawayama will be performing, along with Empress Of, Tom Rasmussen and Anaïs Chantal.

The Gallivan Center, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake, is the venue for each of this year’s shows. The Gallivan Center is an outdoor venue, and the usual rules apply for an event including no outside liquids and only small purses allowed. FAQs for the concert series can be read here, below the artist lineup.

Tickets can be bought both online and at the venue, day-of-show. As of March 23, season passes and three shows are sold out, but tickets are still available for Trampled by Turtles, Soccer Mommy and Rina Sawayama. Prices for day-of-show tickets, as long as they aren’t sold out, range from $15-$25. However, I’d be sure to buy tickets now before further shows sell out.

Experience and Discover

The Twilight concert series states that it is “dedicated to connecting audiences with the arts by presenting artists that represent strong artistic values and diverse social principles.” This is evident in the way the series hosts a range of artists — from those with national fame to those that are just starting their musical careers. Regardless of the popularity of each artist, it’s clear that the Salt Lake Arts Council selects artists that will provide the audience with a summer of electric performances.

This series of concerts is a unique opportunity for music enjoyers to see their favorite artists perform while being exposed to new artists that could become future favorites. Check out this Spotify playlist that includes music by the featured artists for a taste of what the concert series will be offering. I highly recommend purchasing tickets if you haven’t already!

[email protected]

@grieraberchrony