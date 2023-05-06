Met Gala 2023: My Top Four Looks of The Night

Often described as the ‘Superbowl of fashion,’ every year the Met Gala is held on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Models, actors, musicians, athletes and many others attend in in their best attire to not only show off to their peers but to the world.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”

Each year the Met Gala has a fashion theme that the Museum sets for everyone to follow, almost like a dress code. The theme this year was honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, a fashion designer who worked for top brand names like Chanel, Fendi and his own personal line. Many took inspiration from Lagerfeld’s personal looks or his work with Chanel. There were numerous celebrities who showed up rocking the carpet, but here are the four looks that left me in awe!

Elle Fanning – Vinnie Westwood

One of my favorite looks from the Met was from Elle Fanning. Fanning wanted to pay homage to Lagerfeld on his Chanel Bridal inspiration. Fanning collaborated with Vivienne Westwood to recreate a bridal dress from an existing archive with lace that resembled the Chanel bridal look. Fanning also included a little black jacket in honor of Lagerfeld’s look. She added her own personal connection with Lagerfeld which was a flower crown from when she first worked with the designer.

Dua Lip – Chanel

Dua Lipa looked absolutely stunning at the Met. Lipa was one of the co-chairs of the evening and she did not disappoint. She showed up in an original black and white tweed ball gown dress from Chanel. The design was originally showcased back in 1992 for the fall couture collection and was worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Lipa also showcased a 100-carat diamond necklace from Tiffany and Co. The necklace and dress elevated Lipa’s look to another level of elegance and class.

Alton Mason – Chanel

Alton Mason, a Jamaican-Ghanaian model, was another design that made my jaw drop. In 2018, Mason was the first Black male model to ever walk a Chanel show, which Lagerfeld cast him in. Becoming friends near the in the months before Lagerfeld died, Mason modeled a custom design by Chanel this year to honor him. Mason was wearing a beautiful white lace jumpsuit that had beaded shoulder pads and a veil. Along with fingerless gloves of lace and the whole jumpsuit. The look was beautifully executed by Mason and fit perfectly with the theme of the night.

Jenna Ortega – Thom Browne

On to a darker look, who else could do it better than Jenna Ortega herself? I was completely obsessed with Ortega’s Victorian-inspired design by Thom Browne. The dress had a black and white theme going on with a hint of gold that reminds me of Chanel in the 90s. The dress fit Ortega beautifully with a ruffled corset and skirt that brought out her silhouette. The bows and preppy shoes also maintained Ortega’s youth by not making her seem older than she is. Not only did the dress fit the theme of the night, but it also complimented Ortega’s fashion and personality on the carpet.

