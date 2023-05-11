Utah Lacrosse Takes ASUN Championship Title, Secures NCAA Tournament Bid

The Utah men’s lacrosse team came into the ASUN tournament needing two back-to-back wins to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament. After falling short in the 2022 season, Utah looked to capitalize on their regular-season championship by securing the ASUN tournament championship. The Utes hadn’t lost a game since March 4 and look to continue their dominant play in the most important games of the season.

Game One

Utah began game one — against the Bellarmine Knights — with a goal by Tyler Bradbury on an assist from MJ McMahon. After dishing out an assist, McMahon capitalized on a goal of his own around the five-minute mark to give the Utes a 2-0 lead. After a five-minute scoring drought, Joey Boylston found Jordan Hyde for his first goal of the afternoon. Bellarmine was able to answer with two quick goals, but Koa Todd capped off quarter number one with an unassisted goal.

The second quarter started slow for the Utes, as Bellarmine scored twice to tie the game at four goals apiece. Fortunately, Utah was able to take the lead back with two Ryan Stines goals with six minutes left. Again, the Knights were able to answer, knotting the score at six as the first half came to a close.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with Utah scoring four goals from four different players. Bradbury, Todd, Stines and Jared Andreala all netted goals for Utah in the third quarter. Bellarmine hung around as much as they could, matching Utah’s four goals with three of their own. The Utah lead was 10-9 heading into the fourth quarter, with a chance to go to the ASUN tournament finals on the line.

Bellarmine had their eyes on the prize as they came out in the fourth quarter and scored two quick goals, capturing their first lead of the game at 11-10 with about 11 minutes left to go. The last 10 minutes of the game were back and forth, but Utah had too much firepower for Bellarmine to handle. Carson Moyer and Bradbury each netted goals before the Knights took back the lead at 13-12. Utah would end the game on a 5-1 run thanks to scores Koa Todd, Cole Brams, Moyer, Hyde and Ryan Rogers.

Utah fought valiantly until the finish and was able to secure a spot in the ASUN conference championship. After falling short in the 2022 season, Utah looked to do what they failed to accomplish the season prior, defeating Bellarmine 17-14 and advancing to the championship game.

Game Two

Utah took on the Air Force in the championship game and was able to take a much-needed lead to start the game on an unassisted goal by Moyer. This was a low-scoring game, with both teams combining for only three first-quarter goals. Air Force tied it up at one apiece midway through the first quarter, but Todd gave the Utes the lead back at the end of quarter number one.

The second quarter began with Utah on top 2-1, but Air Force scored three early goals, giving the Falcons a 4-2 lead with 11 minutes left in the half. After a five-minute scoring drought for both teams, Utah finally started to heat up, netting three straight goals. Moyer, Todd and Hyde were the Utes responsible for the three goals that subsequently gave Utah a 5-4 lead at the end of the first half.

Air Force tied the game up at five goals apiece to start the quarter, but Utah was able to go on a four-goal burst with scores by Andreala, Tyler Bradbury and two by Moyer. Air Force scored at the end of the quarter, but Utah still held a 9-6 lead at the end of three.

The fourth quarter went back and forth as both teams fought for their postseason lives. Stines and Bradbury both scored goals in the fourth to pad the Utah lead. Air Force fought until the end, but their three fourth-quarter goals were not enough to take down the mighty Utes. Utah would end up winning the game with a final score of 11-9. Colin Lenskold led Utah with nine saves to hold the Air Force offense in check. This was an all-around team win for Utah and propelled the Utes to their 11th straight victory and a shot at winning the NCAA championship, defeating Air Force 11-9.

The Utes Season Continues

With the Utes securing the ASUN conference championship, they find themselves heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. Utah will face a tough Notre Dame team on Saturday, May 13th, at 12:30 MST on ESPNU. The Utes will look to continue their historic season in this win-or-go-home match.

