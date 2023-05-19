After a long treacherous winter, the sun is finally making an appearance in our lives again. With warm summer days and good vibes ahead, here are five summer songs to add to your playlist!

‘Brazil’ — Declan McKenna

One of my favorite summer songs of all time is “Brazil” by Declan McKenna. There is something quite magical about the song that somehow lifts my mood instantly when I hear the intro. McKenna was only sixteen years old when he produced this hit. With brilliant guitar riffs and drum snares, the song becomes quite addictive with McKenna’s raspy voice. Not only is the production excellent, McKenna’s story abilities make the song more meaningful. He created the song to criticize the 2014 FIFA world cup and the corruption surrounding it.

‘If I Ever Feel Better’ — Phoenix

Every playlist needs a classic hit. “If I Ever Feel Better” by Phoenix is a classic song that came out in the 2000s but is quite timeless. Winter season can be rough for many of us, but so can the summer. I think this groovy song captures the theme of getting through a rough time by surrounding yourself with the people you love. With the lyrics “If I ever feel better/ Remind me to spend some good time with you,” this is the type of song you put on with your friends to dance away unwanted emotions.

‘It Was a Good Day’ — Ice Cube

Another classic song to add to your playlist is “It Was A Good Day” by Ice Cube. This song reminds me of when I was a little girl riding in the car with my mom or brother. I of course didn’t understand all the lyrics but knew I loved the smooth but addicting beat. Ice Cube lists things in the song that made him have a good day, which I think you can connect to your own personal activities, like hanging out with friends, shopping, going out to eat, watching a good game, perfect weather and more. It’s just a feel-good song that I think many people would enjoy.

‘Golden Hour’ — Kacey Musgraves

Summer for many is a time when people fall in love and also those beautiful sunsets on a warm summer night. “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves describes that warm loving feeling with lyrics like “you’re my golden hour” and “you set my world on fire.” The song reminds me of a time I had a picnic with one of my best friends and watched the sky fill with bright orange and pink hues. It is perfect to add to your summer playlist if you want something more relaxed or spending time with a loved one.

‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ — Cyndi Lauper

Before the Hot Girl Summer anthem, there was Cyndi Lauper. “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” is the perfect song for all the single girls out there, or when you are having a girls night out with your besties. I think this is the perfect song to play while driving with the windows down and singing the lyrics! This 80s hit never gets old and reminds you of how fun and freeing it is to be a girl!

