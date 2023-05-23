The MUSS Provides an Incredible Opportunity for New Students

The MUSS cheers during the NCAA Football game versus Oregon State University at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus on Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Arriving at a new school can be very difficult. Many students feel like they don’t know anyone on campus. They need places to meet new people and find friends while they’re in college. What better social opportunity is there on the University of Utah campus than joining the MUSS?

The MUSS, or the Mighty Utah Student Section, fills up the stands at a variety of Utah athletics, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and more. One of the definitions of the word “muss” is “a state of disorder,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. This perfectly encapsulates what the MUSS brings to the table.

The environment at Rice-Eccles Stadium is special. As someone who grew up just a few miles away from the U, I’ve been lucky to attend football games at Rice-Eccles every season since 2010. The MUSS was always crazy at these games, and still is to this day. The 3rd down jump is perhaps the most famous MUSS tradition: whenever the opposing team is facing a 3rd down, everyone in the MUSS jumps up and down and screams at the top of their lungs. Combined with the rest of the stadium also making noise and the marching band blasting the Darth Vader theme, it’s easy to see just how much of a home field advantage the Utes have.

Utah football has not lost a home game since September of 2018, with the exception of the 2020 season, when there were no fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the MUSS present, Utah has won 23 consecutive games at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The memories to make in the MUSS are endless.

Favorite student memories include, “Britain Covey’s kick return for a touchdown against Oregon in 2021,” said Andrew Sonzini, a political science student here at the U. “The first time we beat them and then last year, the USC game here at home as well as being able to travel to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship.”

The USC game this past season was the only regular season game the Trojans lost. After Cameron Rising gave Utah the lead in the final minute, the defense trotted out onto the field to make the final stop. This was the loudest moment I’ve experienced throughout all of the Utah football games I’ve attended.

Utah’s home schedule for 2023 is filled with high profile opponents. The season will open with a huge game on Aug. 31 against the Florida Gators. The UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes are all notable opponents as well.

“It’s nice to have that bonding time,” Sonzini said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to get involved on campus to build one’s school spirit. The games, the atmosphere is different. I mean, especially during football season, it’s really a raucous atmosphere. I think Rice-Eccles Stadium is one of the top environments in all of college football.”

Rice-Eccles Stadium isn’t the only place the MUSS watches Utah football. The MUSS Bus sends students to a road football game each year. The MUSS will also be present at the Pac-12 Championship if the Utes make it for a third straight year, as well as whichever bowl game the Utes play in.

On top of football, there are way more sports to go to as a member of the MUSS. The Huntsman Center has events all the time from November to March. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball as well as gymnastics.

Utah women’s basketball is going to be a really fun watch next season. The Utes won the Pac-12 regular season championship for the first time ever in 2023. They made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament. The women put on a show every game at the Huntsman, going undefeated at home. This included a 46-point win over Oklahoma, thrilling victories over Arizona and UCLA and an 84-78 win over Stanford to close out the regular season. Next season is sure to be a lot of fun.

The MUSS shows out at every home gymnastics meet as well. Utah boasts one of the best gymnastics programs in the nation, with the team finishing third in the country each of the last two years. The Red Rocks also have multiple Olympians on the roster, including Grace McCallum and Amelie Morgan.

ESPN and Taco Bell awarded the MUSS with the Live Más Student Section of the Year award in 2021. The MUSS is one of the best ways to get involved and find a community on campus. Join today at utahtickets.com/MUSS.

