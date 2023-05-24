Photo Series: Canyoneering Class Highlight

Gallery | 10 Photos Sophie Felici Sunset over the Escalante Desert on April 7, 2023 (Photo by Sophie Felici | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

A letter to the incoming freshmen:

If you are looking for your next Parks, Recreation & Tourism class to fill out your schedule, consider canyoneering. Instructor Bruce Shapiro teaches the Canyoneering classes with a smile on his face. This class allows you to meet rad new friends and adventure buddies. There are three levels of this course offered, each teaching different canyoneering skills and techniques. You will learn everything from anchor building to how to navigate wet canyons. There is nothing like free-hanging on a two hundred foot rappel to help you overcome a fear of heights. The canyon classes have been some of my favorite so far at the U and I have left me with nothing but good memories.

With love,

Soph