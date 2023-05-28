Something For Everyone: The Student Life Center

Starting college is one of the most exciting times of your life. Moving onto a big campus can feel overwhelming, as so much is happening. Whether it is your first time at the University of Utah or you’ve spent your entire childhood visiting the campus, it is crucial to be able to locate all of the spots where you will be spending the next four years.

The George S. Eccles Student Life Center, known around campus simply as the “Life Center,” is one of the most popular destinations for students on campus. Located at 1836 Student Life Way, the facility has everything to suit your athletic needs. It features a state-of-the-art gym, an indoor pool and spa and its very own climbing gym, known as the Summit. All these benefits are free for enrolled students at the U, so be sure to bring your U Card to enjoy the facility.

Having just arrived at the U, a lot of freshmen struggle with meeting new people and want to surround themselves with those that have similar interests. The Student Life Center is a great place to meet new people, especially for those who like to stay active. Even if you don’t consider yourself a gym rat, the Student Life Center provides a great opportunity to work on your training routine and offers personal training to all students for a lower price than you will find anywhere else.

These personal trainers are students like you who will help you reach your desired fitness goals and provide counseling to those who may not know what they are doing in the gym. They even offer a virtual personal training option for students who are not yet comfortable coming into the gym.

Additionally, the Student Life Center serves as the home for the Center for Student Wellness, which is for individuals who need a safe place to receive support. The Student Wellness program offers workshops and training on a number of health-related topics and provides services such as wellness coaching and STI testing.

One of the great parts of being located in the Salt Lake Valley is the number of outdoor activities that are accessible to you in the area, including some of the best ski resorts in the country. Of course, to ski you need to be well-equipped with the proper gear. At the Outdoor Adventures rental shop, you will find all the equipment you require. The shop offers a couple of different ski packages, as well as a snowboarding package to help you get geared up for the winter. However, the shop is not only limited to winter activities, as it offers boating packages and camping gear during the summer months to make the most of all seasons. All enrolled students receive a 25% discount on the prices listed online.

For students looking for a job on campus, the Crimson Crew is in charge of maintaining the Student Life Center. Part of Campus Recreation Services, the Crimson Crew is always looking to hire enrolled students of all backgrounds and interests and is a great way to get involved on campus.

Former student and supervisor for the Crimson Crew, Rachel Vermeltfoort, enjoyed her time working at the Student Life Center and found her time there to be one of the best jobs of her life.

“Working at the Life Center has been a great experience,” said Vermeltfoort. “I get to work with my best friends and some of the best people in the world, which makes it not only fun but purposeful. I have been able to grow personally and professionally … the ability to work out for free, have free rentals, access to free internal sports and OA shop credit have made life and college so much more memorable.”

The Student Life Center offers endless opportunities for you as a student that everyone should look into. From the gym to the Outdoor Adventures shop, the Student Life Center has everything you need as a student, providing a unique experience that you will not find at most college campuses. The friendly culture, active spirit and fun experiences are just a few of the reasons why you should give the Student Life Center a visit if you find yourself on campus.

