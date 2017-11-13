Events Calendar Nov. 13

Crimson Passport
Learning Abroad and the International Leadership Academy are presenting Crimson Passport: Films from Abroad on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5-6 p.m. at the Union Theater. This event is free for all students, and it features student lms, free popcorn and international candy. Viewers will also have the chance to vote for their favorite student lms while broadening their horizons in interna- tional student lms with the opportunity to ask the lmmakers questions after the screening. If you have studied abroad and have a lm you would like to submit for this event, you can email your submis- sions to alex.hawks@utah.edu.
International Night
Celebrate the University of Utah’s diverse student community by attending Inter- national Night on Friday, Nov. 17 from 6-8:30 p.m in the Union Ballroom. This event includes dinner served at 6 p.m. with the program beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. The program has a lineup that features a Cultural Showcase, an Interna- tional Fashion Show, International Group Student Performances, prizes and more.
Tickets for this event are $6 in advance and $7 day of. Tickets can be bought at the Union or online.
Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City: Pacifca Quartet
The Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City presents the Paci ca Quartet at the Libby Gardner Concert Hall on Wednes- day, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. General admis- sion for this event is $33. As an Arts Pass event, U students get in free with their UID, other students pay $13 and faculty, staff and seniors pay $18. No children under 8 will be admitted into the show. The Paci ca Quartet is an internationally renowned group of four string musicians who have been performing together for the past two decades. They have received a number of awards including a Grammy Award for the Best Chamber Music Per- formance. The members of the Paci ca Quartet are residents of Indiana, where they are full-time faculty members at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. This Quartet is comprised of Simin Ganatra (violin), Austin Hartman (vio- lin), Guy Ben-Ziony (viola) and Brandon Vamos (cello).
Exhibitions
Vikings, Beyond the Legend Natural History Museum of Utah
Now through Jan. 1
Guest Masterclass: Vera Calabria, Stage Director
Nov. 13, 2–4 p.m.
Thompson Chamber Music Hall
You Never Can Tell
Nov. 10-19, 7:30 p.m.
Babcock Theater
Lectures
Sports in China
Nov. 13, 12–1 p.m. Language and Communica- tion Building (LNCO)
SafeU: Test Get the 411 on All things 911
Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Marriott Library Plaza