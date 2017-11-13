Events Calendar Nov. 13

Crimson Passport

Learning Abroad and the International Leadership Academy are presenting Crimson Passport: Films from Abroad on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5-6 p.m. at the Union Theater. This event is free for all students, and it features student lms, free popcorn and international candy. Viewers will also have the chance to vote for their favorite student lms while broadening their horizons in interna- tional student lms with the opportunity to ask the lmmakers questions after the screening. If you have studied abroad and have a lm you would like to submit for this event, you can email your submis- sions to alex.hawks@utah.edu.

International Night

Celebrate the University of Utah’s diverse student community by attending Inter- national Night on Friday, Nov. 17 from 6-8:30 p.m in the Union Ballroom. This event includes dinner served at 6 p.m. with the program beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. The program has a lineup that features a Cultural Showcase, an Interna- tional Fashion Show, International Group Student Performances, prizes and more.