Utah Football Set to Host Oregon State

Football is back at Rice-Eccles Stadium this weekend as the University of Utah football team is set to host Oregon State in what is tentatively the last home game for the Utes’ 2020 season.

Scouting the Utes:

Ranking: N/A

Record: (0-2, 0-2 Pac-12)

Last Week: L vs Washington, 24-21

After putting up an impressive 21 points in the first half, the Utes dropped their road contest versus the Huskies last Saturday.

Quarterback Jake Bentley went 16-23 for 144 yards and two interceptions. Bryan Thompson was his favorite target with 65 yards and one touchdown. Thompson also had the longest catch of the night on a 33-yard bomb, which he snagged with one hand.

Once again Ty Jordan led the team in rushing yards. The true freshman put up 97 yards on 10 attempts. Devin Brumfield was second on the team in rushing yards with 39 yards.

On the defensive side, Faybian Marks, Zemaiah Vaughn and Vonte Davis all recorded their first career INT’s for the Utes. Devin Lloyd led the team in tackles with 11 on the night. Nate Ritchie and Nephi Sewell both had seven tackles.

Hear it from Coach:

“Put out an outstanding first half, both offensive and defensively did a lot of good things. And then unfortunately the second half couldn’t get much done. Didn’t play well on either side of the ball in the second half. So consequently didn’t get a victory,” Whittingham said. “Really, a similar storyline ultimately like it was in the first week with the turnovers being the major problem that plagued us. We turned the ball over four times and you just can do that. We talked about that the week before against the Trojans and we played another outstanding football team in the Huskies last week and we turned the ball over four times and three of those were in the second half. A lot of positives in the game. We ran the football exceptionally well, we defended the run exceptionally well, came away with some takeaways of our own on defense. The secondary made some pretty good plays so a lot to build on and things to carry forward but no moral victories.”

Scouting the Beavers:

Ranking: N/A

Record: (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12)

Last Week: W vs Oregon, 41-38

The Beavers are coming off an upset victory over Oregon 41-38. Quarterback Tristan Gerriba went 23-37 for 263 yards and one touchdown. He got hurt towards the end of the game and according to head coach Johnathan Smith, Gerbbia’s injury is ‘more serious’ than they thought.

Along with throwing one touchdown, Gerbbia had one on the ground. The Beavers have one of the best running backs in the country with Jermar Jefferson. Jefferson had 226 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Kolby Taylor led the team with 117 receiving yards and one touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Avery Roberts recorded 12 total tackles. Jaydon Grant and Nahshon Wright both had INTs in the victory.

How to watch:

This week’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. MST.

Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony will be the TV crew on the game. Fans can also listen to the game on the Home of the Utes, ESPN700 with Bill Riley and Scott Mitchell on the call.

