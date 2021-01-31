Utah Swim and Dive Beats BYU

U of U swimmer during the swim and dive meet vs The Colo Mesa Mavericks on Jan 23, 2021 at the Ute Natatorium on campus. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah men’s and women’s Swim and Dive team competed against BYU this weekend at home. Not only was the meet against BYU, but it was also seniors weekend, where the teams celebrated the teams’ seniors.

Men’s Swim

The Utah men’s swim team kept pushing their momentum forward into this weekend as they beat BYU 179-121.

Andrei Ungur, Andrew Britton, Cooper Deryk, and Finn O’Haimhirgin started off the meet strong by winning the 200 medley relay race. Nathan Ramey followed suit by winning the 1000 free race. Ungur won the 100 back race.

Deryk won the 50 free race and Felix Chen won the 100 free race. Britton took second place in the 100 breast race. Ben Waterman took second in the 200 fly. Preston Pannells took first on the 200 back scoring a time of (1:48.21).

Women’s Swim

The women were also able to keep the momentum going from their last meet to beat BYU 176-124.

To start things off, Emma Broome, Emma Lawless, Maddie Woznick, and Charity Pittard won the 200 medley relay race beating the pool record with a time of (1:41.09). Audrey Reimer kept things going by winning the 100 and 200 back race, breaking the pool records in both events.

In the 1000 free event, Sara McClendon took first place, Taylor Kabacy took second place, and Mandy Gebhart took third place, making the Utes dominate the event. Woznick won two more events. She won the 50 free race and the 100 free race. Lawless took home first place in the 100 fly.

Men and Women’s Dive

The men and women’s dive team had a successful weekend with athletes winning several events.

Lexi Mills took first place on both the 1m and 3m event. While fellow Ute, Lizzy DeCecco took second in those events. Regan Caulfield took fifth place in the 3m event and Emma Ruchula took sixth place in the 1m event.

Tony Chen took first place in both the 1m and 3m events, sweeping the competition. Chase Hindmarsh placed third in the 1m event and fourth in the 3m event. Jenner Pennock took fifth place in the 1m and third in the 3m events.

Overall, the Utes had a successful weekend. The Diving team heads to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Diving Invitational while both swim teams prepare for the Pac-12 Championships taking place at the beginning of March.

[email protected]

@DushEmily