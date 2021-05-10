Utah Athletics Announces Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Winners
May 10, 2021
University of Utah Athletics announced the winners of the 2021 Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Awards on Monday afternoon. Among the winners was Ty Jordan, who passed away tragically in December of last year, receiving both the awards for Men’s Sport Athlete of the Year and Men’s Sport Rookie of the Year.
The Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Awards are a celebration of not only athletic talent, but also the academic success, community service and leadership among Utah’s student athletes as voted by their peers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards were presented online which included video addresses from softball graduate student Alyssa Barrera, Athletics Director Mark Harlan and a special appearance from the family of Ty Jordan.
As previously mentioned, Jordan took home two of the awards after his impressive and eye-catching freshman performance during the 2020 football season. Jordan quickly won over the hearts of many as he dazzled fans with his elite ability to run the football, breaking out and winning the starting position in the backfield. For the year, Jordan led the team with 83 carries, 597 yards, six rushing touchdowns and 723 all-purpose yards. He was also Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Pac-12 second team.
Following the announcement of the award, Utah football player and Jordan’s teammate Nick Ford showed his support on twitter concerning the matter.
I bet it wasn’t even close 🤞🏽💙 https://t.co/NBY2utR0Xm
— Nick Ford 🇵🇹 (@FearThat55) May 10, 2021
The following is a list of the rest of the Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Award Winners. The awards presentation can be found here.
Wellness Advocate Award
Katie Faulk, Softball; Jordyn Gasper, Softball; Jackie Martin, Track/XC
Social Justice Advocate Award
Maya LeBar, Track & Field
Team Community Service Award
Women’s Basketball
James R. “Bud” Jack Scholar Athlete
Alexa Van Komen, Volleyball
Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar Athlete
Ola Jordheim, Skiing
Men’s Sport Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award
Justin Kelly, Baseball
Women’s Sport Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award
Maya LeBar, Track & Field
Women’s Sport Ute Proud Most Inspirational Athlete
Dru Gylten, Women’s Basketball
Men’s Sport Ute Proud Most Inspirational Athlete
Cooper DeRyk, Swimming & Diving
Play of the Year
Alani Sabado, Gymnastics
Women’s Sport Rookie of the Year
Sydney Palmer-Leger, Skiing
Men’s Sport Rookie of the Year
Ty Jordan, Football
Women’s Sport Athlete of the Year
Maile O’Keefe, Gymnastics
Men’s Sport Athlete of the Year
Ty Jordan, Football
Most Inspirational Team
Skiing
