Utah Athletics Announces Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Winners

University of Utah football freshman running back Ty Jordan (No. 22) carries the ball down the field in the Utes’ comeback win against Washington State University on Dec. 18, 2020 in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | Daily Utah Chronicle)

University of Utah Athletics announced the winners of the 2021 Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Awards on Monday afternoon. Among the winners was Ty Jordan, who passed away tragically in December of last year, receiving both the awards for Men’s Sport Athlete of the Year and Men’s Sport Rookie of the Year.

The Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Awards are a celebration of not only athletic talent, but also the academic success, community service and leadership among Utah’s student athletes as voted by their peers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards were presented online which included video addresses from softball graduate student Alyssa Barrera, Athletics Director Mark Harlan and a special appearance from the family of Ty Jordan.

As previously mentioned, Jordan took home two of the awards after his impressive and eye-catching freshman performance during the 2020 football season. Jordan quickly won over the hearts of many as he dazzled fans with his elite ability to run the football, breaking out and winning the starting position in the backfield. For the year, Jordan led the team with 83 carries, 597 yards, six rushing touchdowns and 723 all-purpose yards. He was also Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

Following the announcement of the award, Utah football player and Jordan’s teammate Nick Ford showed his support on twitter concerning the matter.

The following is a list of the rest of the Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Award Winners. The awards presentation can be found here.

Wellness Advocate Award

Katie Faulk, Softball; Jordyn Gasper, Softball; Jackie Martin, Track/XC

Social Justice Advocate Award

Maya LeBar, Track & Field

Team Community Service Award

Women’s Basketball

James R. “Bud” Jack Scholar Athlete

Alexa Van Komen, Volleyball

Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar Athlete

Ola Jordheim, Skiing

Men’s Sport Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award

Justin Kelly, Baseball

Women’s Sport Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award

Maya LeBar, Track & Field

Women’s Sport Ute Proud Most Inspirational Athlete

Dru Gylten, Women’s Basketball

Men’s Sport Ute Proud Most Inspirational Athlete

Cooper DeRyk, Swimming & Diving

Play of the Year

Alani Sabado, Gymnastics

Women’s Sport Rookie of the Year

Sydney Palmer-Leger, Skiing

Men’s Sport Rookie of the Year

Ty Jordan, Football

Women’s Sport Athlete of the Year

Maile O’Keefe, Gymnastics

Men’s Sport Athlete of the Year

Ty Jordan, Football

Most Inspirational Team

Skiing

