Utah’s Top 5 Athletes of 2020

Utah Red Rocks’ sophomore, Maile O’Keefe, during the final home meet of the 2020-21 season at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on March 12, 2021. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

No. 5: Timmy Allen

University of Utah basketball had a rough year, finishing 12-13 and posting their first losing record since 2013. Utah also let go of former head coach Larry Krystkowiak and lost Allen, Alfonso Plummer, Rylan Jones, Ian Martinez, Pelle Larsson, Mikael Jantunen and Jordan Kellier to the transfer portal.

Despite all the madness this season, Allen was able to shine. He led Utah in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Allen averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He led the team in field goal attempts while shooting a sharp 47% from the floor. Allen’s impact on Utah’s games was immeasurable, and simply more than stats can show. His transfer to Texas will be difficult for the Utes, but hopes are still high for next season.

No. 4: Tristan Mandur

The University of Utah golf team has had a great season, finishing top 10 in every tournament but the Arizona Intercollegiate. The team placed ninth at the Pac-12 Championship and made it to the program’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 1992, marking just their third appearance in history.

Unfortunately, the team was unable to move on to the NCAA Championship, placing seventh at Regionals. Mandur was the only Utah golfer to move on to the Championship, qualifying as an individual. He went on to play great in the championship, shooting three over par to finish in a five-way tie for 17th overall. He also placed in a tie for second out of players competing solely as individuals. His finish of 283 was a new career-low in a 72-hole tournament, as well as Utah’s lowest NCAA Championship score ever. Mandur is expected to return next season and his impact and leadership on the team will continue to grow.

No. 3: Tyler Bradbury

Although the University of Utah lacrosse team finished the season 4-7, Bradbury shined. He led the team in points with 39 — second place was Jordan Hyde with 24. He was second on the team in goals with 14 — Hyde was first with 20.

But assists were where Bradbury really showed his skill. He finished the season with 25 out of Utah’s 60 assists. He was far above the rest, with Hyde, Branden Wilson, and Samuel Cambere tying for second with four.

He really showed dominance in his field vision and playmaking this season. His 25 assists in a single season are tied for first since Utah Lacrosse joined Division 1 in 2019. The tie was with James Sexton who did it in 2019. The only difference between the two is that Sexton did it in 15 games while Bradbury did it in just 11. Bradbury still has a lot of time left with the Utes and will continue to lead the team for years.

No. 2: Poppy Tank

Tank, a senior long-distance runner, had an incredible season. Tank was the only Utah runner to qualify for the NCAA Championship. She became the sixth Ute to qualify for the NCAA Championship and only the second Utah runner to qualify in multiple events.

Tank ran in the 5k and 10k events at the championship, finishing 22nd in the 5k and ninth in the 10k. 15 runners in the 10k event ran personal bests, Tank included. She gained an All-American Honorable Mention in the 5k, finishing with a time of 16:15.88, 43 seconds faster than any Ute to compete in the Championships.

In the 10k, Tank finished with a time of 32:50.57, her personal best as well as a program-best, earning her All-American Honors. Tank’s Utah career came to a close with her earning First-Team All-Pac-12 Honors in XC.

No. 1: Maile O’Keefe

The University of Utah gymnastics team had a fantastic year, placing third at the NCAA Championship. The Red Rocks finished with a score of 197.9875, not only their highest score of the season but also the program’s highest team score in a National Championship meet.

A large part of the Red Rocks’ success this season was due to O’Keefe. She has had quite an impressive season, finishing First Team All-American on bars and floor, as well as Second Team all around. O’Keefe was the NCAA champion in uneven bars and floor this year, as well as a four-time Pac-12 champion.

She finished the season as the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year and ranked No. 1 in the nation on beam, sixth in all-around, and 11th on bars. O’Keefe is expected to return to Utah next year as the Red Rocks will have new additions of Grace McCallum and Kara Eaker, all of who are heading to the Tokyo Olympics. The Red Rocks have had a bright season and have an even brighter future.

