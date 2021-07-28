Martín León Wins Utah State Amateur Golf Championship

For the second year in a row, the final pairing of the Utah State Amateur Championship has come down to two University of Utah golfers. Utah’s Martín León and Blake Tomlinson were the last two golfers remaining after needing just 27 holes combined in the semifinals. Tomlinson defeated former Weber State golfer Luke Crapo 5-4, and León won 6-5 against Spencer Dunaway, whose BYU career recently ended.

León seemed to be the underdog going into the semifinals. He played the day without a caddie and with only one major supporter, his father. But it looked like just one supporter was all León needed to bring home the championship.

Ahead of the final round, both golfers seemed happy to be playing against a fellow Utah teammate.

“It will be fun,” Tomlinson said in an interview with the Deseret News. “I am excited to do it again. I am very happy to be playing against Blake tomorrow. It is going to be really fun. I am kinda tired to play against BYU players.”

León and Tomlinson went on to play in the longest final match in 83 years, finishing on hole 39. According to the Utah Golf Association, León became the first international player to ever win the title in the 123-year history of the tournament.

It was the second consecutive year that the final came down to two Utah golfers, and the fourth time overall. Mitchell Schow and Tomlinson faced off in the final round of 2020, with Schow walking away victorious.

The tournament started July 12 and consisted of 288 players. Former Ute Colton Tanner and current Ute Oscar Maxfield advanced to the round of 64, joining León and Tomlinson as the only former or current Utah golfers to advance.

León got off to a quick start, going up by two on the front nine before Tomlinson was able to cut it down to one on the next four holes. León later got a birdie on hole 16, winning the first 18 holes and gaining some momentum.

Tomlinson was able to come back and dominate the second 18 holes. He sent the championship into extra holes by winning four of the final eight holes. The highlight of the second 18 holes was an eagle on the 13th hole by Tomlinson.

After sending it into extra holes, both golfers shot par on the first two extra holes. León was able to make par on the third extra hole, forcing Tomlinson to shoot a 12-foot putt that would narrowly miss.

Utah head golf coach Garrett Clegg had high praise for both golfers.

“They both played incredible tournaments. I am extremely impressed by Martín’s play and how far his game has come this year. The State Amateur is the most prestigious tournament in the state of Utah. For us to have both of the players in the final is awesome,” Clegg said.

With León being a redshirt freshman, and Tomlinson being a rising senior, both golfers have time left with Utah. The team, as well as the entire state, got a new glimpse of León’s talent and how much he has progressed this year. With another four years of eligibility left, León will be a driving force on this Utah team for a long time.

[email protected]

@SeanOverton3