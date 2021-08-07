Running Back Jaylon Glover Commits to Utah

University of Utah Football player Britain Covey (18) runs the ball to the endzone in the Utes’ comeback win against Washington State University on Dec. 18, 2020 in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah football team got a nice boost during the start of fall camp with the commitment of Jaylon Glover for the class of 2022. Glover is a running back out of Florida, and is the first commitment at that position from the class for Utah.

Glover’s final schools were Utah, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina. Leaving his home state of Florida was a surprise, but Utah will be a good fit for the 3-star running back.

Glover’s commitment marks the seventh player from the 2022 class to commit to Utah, joining Aisea Moa, Jeffery Ugo, Nate Johnson, Brandon Rose, Adarrius Harshaw and Zion Steptoe. Glover is listed at 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds. In high school so far he’s rushed for 4,023 yards and 54 touchdowns.

In a letter written by Glover to the Lakeland Ledger, he praised the coaching staff and Kyle Whittingham for making him feel at home in Salt Lake City.

“The biggest thing with coach Whittingham, the head coach, is that I was looking for stability. With this staff, they’ve been there for a long time. He’s gone from coordinator to head coach. The staff is like a big family. Everyone says it, but when you feel it, you feel it. During this process, I’ve never been lied to. I haven’t had a player say a bad thing about the coaches. Not a bad word from anyone on the team. I want a family. I want everyone to be treated the same and I got the feeling they all treat everyone equally. The staff works together really well and they win games, so I’m comfortable.”

Glover is set up for a career at Utah where he will be able to contribute as early as his freshman season. He cited Utah’s offensive line as a major reason for his commitment.

“For me going in as a running back, they always have good offensive linemen, they’re going to be competitive in the Pac. I see myself doing my thing in the Pac-12. That’s not to say I couldn’t do that in the SEC or ACC, but there’s just a different feeling at Utah. I feel like those guys have a good chance to make the college playoffs.”

The 2022 class is shaping up to be huge for Utah as they continue to build a growing program. Expectations are high for the coming 2021 season, and if these recruits are any indication, Utah will only continue to play at a high level.

