Major Exploration: 200 Undergraduate Programs, One U

For the academic year 2020-2021 at the University of Utah, the second most popular undergraduate major, just under computer science, was undeclared.

The Academic Advising Center’s website has a page on “How to Choose a Major” to help students who are undecided, tentatively decided, decided but uncommitted or decided but not admitted.

The AAC also offers different methods of helping undeclared students and the right major for them. One of these — a major exploration appointment — can be scheduled on the AAC’s website, with options for meetings ranging from “Degree Audit Explanation” to “Classes and Registration.”

Another method is a class called UGS1050: Major Exploration. “I recommend UGS1050 … for any student who would like to take some dedicated time to explore their major options, even if they’re already declared in a major,” Director of the Major Exploration Program Lisa Hutton said in an email interview. “The U has over 200 undergraduate programs including minors and certificates, and spending the time to make an intentional decision or to verify your decision is valuable.”

After graduating from high school early, then studying abroad before her undergraduate studies, Sage Blackburn, a peer advisor for the AAC, found it difficult to know which academic direction to take. “In November, I found myself sitting in the Academic Advising Center for my first-year mandatory advising appointment,” Blackburn said in an email interview. “It was there, nervous and probably a little dehydrated, I told my advisor, Jon, I had no idea what I wanted to do.”

Blackburn was advised to take UGS1050 and apply to be an AAC Peer Advisor, a role intended to make academic advising more accessible to U students. “Becoming an advisor was one of the leading resources that helped my major exploration process,” she said.

Blackburn, originally from Southern Utah, said she considered the parks, recreation and tourism major because of her hometown’s heavy reliance on tourism. “I met with a major advisor and decided to work in my hometown for the spring and summer,” Blackburn said. “I spoke to people who held careers within the Bureau of Land Management.”