Editorial: College is Expensive, Yet We Persist

Half a century ago, University of Utah students paid an average of $390 on tuition each year. Now, in-state students pay an average of $9,292 each year. That total doesn’t account for housing, food, books and other crippling-yet-necessary college expenses. To afford these costs, most students seek out a job during their undergraduate degree, but a job comes with unforeseen and ill-intended consequences. College students struggle to maintain a balanced lifestyle between school, work and life in general. And unfortunately, that’s just the norm.

Even with financial support, 69% of America’s 2019 undergraduate class took out student loans and, as a result, left their institutions with an average of $29,900 in debt. In 2020, Forbes determined that college tuition is increasing at more than twice the inflation rate. Simply put, college is expensive and the average student is not equipped to handle the expenses, even with a job.

Perhaps tuition and inflation increases would be more manageable if Utah’s wages followed. Currently, Utah’s minimum wage is $7.25, and has been since 2009, when legislators bumped it up from $5.15. Many part-time, flexible jobs that students have pay minimum wage and do not pay enough to sustain their outgoing cash flow. Until Utah increases the minimum wage, students will continue to struggle to afford their increasing tuition. As students, we deserve better.

Nowadays, a college degree doesn’t even guarantee a financially secure future, despite all of our efforts. Although a bachelor’s degree makes it one half as likely to be unemployed in comparison to just a high school diploma, it still isn’t enough. The top half of workers with only high school diplomas make just as much, if not more than the bottom half of college graduates. With an expensive degree and no guaranteed job, many students often go to grad school to further their careers, which requires more money, when they’re already in debt. But again, financial security and a job are not guaranteed after four years of college. Rather, employers look for experience, skills and networking when hiring graduates, leaving many students without options. As

a result, more students are considering options other than a four-year college experience.