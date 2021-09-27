Poma: BIPOC Mental Health Needs More Attention

During the past decade or so, mental health has become more validated and stigmas around seeking help have slowly started dissipating. But in communities of color, mental health stigmas remain, causing hesitation among younger BIPOC to seek treatment.

Although events such as BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July certainly help these issues gain recognition, we should acknowledge that BIPOC mental health struggles persist.

Being mindful of the different mental health journeys of people with different backgrounds can help us improve resources and the ways we approach these issues. With that, providing more resources for families in BIPOC communities to slowly reduce stigma can be beneficial.

Members of older generations — regardless of heritage — don’t seek treatment despite needing it. Mental health wasn’t considered a valid medical concern by many when our parents were growing up. And when you combine generational differences with cultural differences, the problem worsens.

Families with different cultural values will experience a variety of cultural stressors that, for better or for worse, impact their children’s outlook on mental health. These stressors include, but aren’t limited to, immigration, substance abuse, poverty and systemic issues such as racism.

Beyond these, some cultures place high expectations on children to achieve goals, while others believe that seeking mental health support means that you’re “crazy.” These beliefs stick with children into their adulthood, which affects the way they seek treatment in the future.

These stigmas cause people, like me, to not seek treatment even when we might need it, which perpetuates a generational cycle of trauma. This allows for several issues to go unsolved and harms one’s ability to cope further.

McLean Hospital states that “about 25% of African Americans seek mental health care, compared to 40% of whites.” As someone raised by two Latin American immigrants, I grew up thinking that I needed to tough out anything that came my way — and that included my mental health. My father taught me that if he could undergo his struggles without needing a therapist, then I, too, with the privileges I have, should do the same. It took me almost 18 years to not feel ashamed to see a therapist.

It’s significantly harder to seek treatment because of that cultural shame. When I first went to therapy, I used the University of Utah’s Counseling Center because it didn’t cost much and I could do it while I was at school. I didn’t need to tell anyone about it because no one needed to drop me off anywhere and I didn’t need to ask for extra cash to pay for those sessions.

I felt like I was too weak and that I was failing my family for going. It’s not talked about in BIPOC spheres, nor is it accepted.