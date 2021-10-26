Artivism for Earth: Behind the Collaborative Climate Project

The news of climate change’s effects on our planet is depressing, dare I say numbing. Caught in worrying about things I can’t control, it can be difficult to care about climate activism unless it connects to something more accessible. Enter Artivism for Earth, a collaborative project aimed at using performance pieces to interpret climate data in a new way, and set an example for connecting with society to these issues.

Collaborative by Design

This collaboration began with School of Music faculty Hasse Borup and Elisabet Curbelo as a way to bring researchers, artists and experts into one project. “What we wanted to explore,” Borup said, “was the space between art and science that incorporated the emotional aspect.”

In their initial meeting, just before the COVID-19 lockdowns, the idea was to hold a day of in-person events during the week of the 2020 Vice Presidential debate to help “force a dialogue” on our campus and in our country around sustainability. Borup adds that there was some hesitancy in beginning such a project — would it be worthwhile or well-received? “[The scientists] felt as though they kept bringing the data forward, but people kept tuning out the information,” Borup said.

Katharine Coles was one of the collaborators sought out by Borup for her poetry. A self-described “accidental Nature writer,” in our conversation, she talked about the inspiration she gleans from the natural landscapes here in Utah, and how it plays a role in her poetry.

I asked her about that initial meeting, around a table of composers, authors, scientists, and she told me she chimed in, saying “People have all the information that they need … What we need is to help people to get into touch with their emotional relationship with this issue.” The inundation of constant climate worry is tuning out audiences. “How do we get them to understand that they care?” Coles said.

Connecting with a Sense of Care

With an initial release on April 22, 2021 — Earth Day — the Artivism for Earth website was flooded with performance pieces, new compositions, collaborative engagements and extensive research under one title — “Artivism for Earth: Expressions of Loss and Hope.”

The 90-minute piece opens with an introduction from former U President Ruth Watkins before launching into the premiere of its immersive pieces, including a composition incorporating the sound of melting glaciers, visuals of rising sea levels, Native American hoop dance, including Coles’ commissioned poem “Whale Fall,” a featured composition for an unchanged male voice over sounds of crashing waves.

The virtual project was obviously different from the pre-pandemic concepts, but Borup and Curbelo’s pivot to fully online programming has allowed the works to maintain a longer life than a series of in-person performances. Each piece is subdivided into a separate page where you can engage with the artist’s vision and scientists’ research behind the composition. “It’s artistic expression with a detailed database behind it,” Borup said, and he’s correct.