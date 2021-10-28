How the Environment Impacts Sports

The environment is everything in sports, and much of the pageantry of it revolves around these modern-day coliseums, home to some of the best athletes on the planet. However, there is an obvious aspect of the sporting environment that is often overlooked. It’s the first thing you see when you walk into an outdoor stadium, what every sports fan has fantasized about storming out on as a player or a coach. This is, of course, the field itself.

Playing surfaces can have a greater impact on the sport than most people would think. The two primary types of outdoor fields that are used in any kind of athletics are usually turf and grass. While there are multiple sports that utilize both turf and grass fields, the most popular example would no doubt be football.

There are only a handful of teams in the MLB who play on turf and a few MLS teams. However, in the NFL, there is much more of a balance in this turf to grass ratio. Overall, 15 teams play on artificial turf while 17 play on field grass. College football stadiums are overwhelmingly turf, however, among the most historic D-1 programs, most still play on natural grass surfaces.

Why might this be the case? Well, the answer is simple. Most universities opt for turf fields as the cost to maintain them is much cheaper. Turf fields generally cost much more upfront for installation, but the cost for regular maintenance of a grass field is much greater than that of a turf field.

The equipment and manpower required to maintain a natural grass field are much greater than the alternative. Most turf fields require minimal water as well, which is beneficial both financially and environmentally. Turf is also more weather resistant and doesn’t succumb to elements as much as natural grass would, which is important in states like Utah with heavy snowfall.

Utah Athletics has both turf and grass fields for its various teams. While most of these are grass, Rice-Eccles, being the largest venue, is notably turf. The newly renovated Rice-Eccles last replaced the turf field in 2015 using “FieldTurf ,” an extremely popular choice for many universities, high schools and pro-teams. The move was supposed to save millions of dollars and save water, as it requires zero to maintain the field.