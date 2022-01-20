Utah Athletics Embraces New NIL Rules

There has always been a debate about whether or not NCAA athletes should be compensated. Many athletes have been penalized for accepting rewards, with Reggie Bush being the most memorable. Bush won the 2005 Heisman Trophy, but forfeited it in 2010 after the NCAA found him guilty of accepting nearly $300,000 in cash and gifts.

Although the NCAA will not be reinstating Bush as the winner of the 2005 Heisman Trophy, they decided to allow collegiate athletes to accept name, image and likeness (NIL) deals on July 1, 2021. This essentially means that athletes are able to make money by advertising for brands.

Many universities are fighting against this change, but the University of Utah has embraced it. Utah recently launched the Elevate U program in collaboration with the David Eccles School of Business and the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute. The mission of Elevate U is to give student-athletes experience with building and managing their brand.

“With the Elevate U program, our athletes will receive the tools needed to succeed,” Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham said to Utah Athletics. “And we’re excited for the opportunities that our athletes will have to elevate their brand and their game to prepare them for their future.”

But there is still a big discrepancy in the NIL rules. International student-athletes are not eligible for NIL deals like their American-born teammates. Sydney Soloski, a Canadian fifth-year gymnast at Utah, has made her opinion very clear.

“I did my work and built my brand and have done a really good job in terms of that,” said Soloski to College Gym News. “Not getting to use that right now is really frustrating.”

“It’s a step in the right direction, but there needs to be more guidelines and strict rules on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed,” Soloski said. “Otherwise, I feel like college sports are, unfortunately, going to deteriorate.”

But, as Soloski said, it is a step in the right direction. Collegiate athletics are a huge time commitment and most student-athletes don’t have time to work a job. Their time is already occupied by classes, practice and meetings.

So how are collegiate athletes expected to pay for college? One major way is scholarships, but not all athletes receive a scholarship. According to the NCAA, roughly 57% of student-athletes receive athletic scholarships.

This leaves many student-athletes wondering how to pay for college, and NIL deals have opened up a new channel for all student-athletes. Now they aren’t just able to cover the cost of college, but can actually profit from their athletics.