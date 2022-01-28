Alexander: Tips Don’t Equal a Living Wage

My experience isn’t unique. Ask any Utah server earning tipped wages: our pay is unstable and not guaranteed. No matter how hard we work or how well we treat customers, we have to rely on the generosity of others to live. Unfortunately, Utah law allows for employers to pay workers earning tips a sub-minimum wage. But no one’s job should rely on tips because tips are not a living wage. They never have been and they probably never will be.

The Realities of Tipped Wages

Working as a server is incredibly stressful, especially during college. I did it because I loved the restaurant I worked at. It’s upsetting when people ridicule me for choosing to work a job based on tips. How can one demand a service and then not pay for it? After all, people don’t have to tip a doctor or police officer for their services. We shouldn’t reduce people’s pay for doing their job in the first place.

Tipping habits today differ from pre-pandemic tipping. Right now, people tip lower and less frequently. More people stiff, which impacts servers’ earnings. The average Utah server earns $10 per hour, which cannot sufficiently support one adult living alone. For this reason, I stayed home and lived with my parents. I simply could not support myself on a tipped wage.

Unviable Solutions

A few possible solutions to ease the pay struggles faced by servers include raising the minimum wage or enforcing people to tip with auto-gratuity. But unfortunately these solutions are not sufficient to end server pay problems.

Let’s say the minimum wage went up to $15 in the state, a $7.75 increase from the current minimum wage. Adding $7.75 to $2.13 will result in a tipped wage of $9.88. Or, if we reflect the current proportionality of tipped wages to minimum wages, the new tipped wage would be $4.41, or 29.4% of the minimum. A new tipped wage of $4.41 is laughable and $9.88 still isn’t enough, especially when factoring in the cost of living.